The Washington wrestling Lady Jays suffered their first taste of defeat in duals competition Wednesday.
Washington split a triangular meet against GAC Central foes at Wentzville Liberty. Washington fell to Ft. Zumwalt North, 36-27, but defeated the host team, 54-12.
The team had won its first nine duals matches of the season. The Lady Jays come out of the meet with a 10-1 duals record.
“Obviously that was huge let down for us,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We had a lot of goals we could of achieved last night and we failed to do that. So that always hurts at the time.
“One the best things about this sport though is how fast you can turn things around,” he said. “Instead of feeling sorry for ourselves, we were back in the room early (Thursday) morning, already getting better.”
Kendra Bliss (120 pounds), Lindsay Sprung (130) and Annelise Obermark (135) picked up wins for the Lady Jays in both duals.
Bliss pinned Zumwalt North’s Alex Nortrup (1:23) and was unopposed against Liberty.
Obermark pinned Zumwalt North’s Baylie Wehmeyer (3:34) and won by forfeit against Liberty.
Lindsay Sprung was unopposed in both matches.
Stella Secor (125) won a 5-4 decision over Zumwalt North’s Shae Nortrup. She was pinned by Liberty’s Elektra Lowe (1:05).
Lindsay Mueller (100), Nina Zimmermann (105), Julia Donnelly (110), Ava Griffey (115), Maggie Ortmann (149) and Kristin Sprung (159) each won by forfeit against Liberty, but lost to their Zumwalt North opponents.
Brianna James (141) picked up a forfeit win over Zumwalt North, but was pinned by Liberty’s Jordan Bickford (0:49).
Zumwalt North’s wins by pin were scored by Kate Cochran (100, 5:43), Courtnee Hoff (105, 2:18), Chloe Jones (149, 1:47) and Carleigh Jones (159, 3:01).
Jailyn Ebert (110) edged Donnelly, 2-1, in a tiebreaker round.
Kayla Hobday (115) squeaked by Griffey by a 5-4 decision.
Washington wrestles at home Friday in the Iron Jay Tournament, starting at 5 p.m.