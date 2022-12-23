For the third time this season, the Washington basketball Lady Jays have claimed a win over a former Four Rivers Conference rival.
Washington (4-3) won on the road Monday at Sullivan (3-5), 39-34.
“It was awesome,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “Last night was basically all about how well we could guard and keep a great Abby Peterson in check. She really hurt us in the first half, but we held her to just two free throws in the second half.”
Through four forays into the Four Rivers this season, the GAC Central’s Lady Jays are 3-1 with the only loss coming at the hands of Union.
Monday’s win is the second in a row in the head-to-head series between the Lady Jays and Lady Eagles. Washington’s pair of victories come on the heels of three straight Sullivan wins since the former conference rivalry was reintroduced to the schedule for the 2018-19 season.
Sullivan opened Monday’s game on an 8-2 run, but Washington trimmed the Lady Eagles’ lead down to 10-7 at the end of the first period.
Sullivan held a 22-20 edge at halftime. However, Washington’s Gabby Lindemann scored eight of the first nine points of the third period to open the second half on an 8-1 Lady Jays run and give Washington its first lead.
The Lady Jays ended the third quarter with a 30-29 advantage.
Lindemann led the Lady Jays with 13 points, adding eight rebounds and two blocks.
“Gabby Lindemann had an outstanding game,” Meyer said. “She scored eight points in the third quarter and you could tell she was focused.”
Elizabeth Reed tallied 10 points, four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block.
Cierra Murrell netted nine points to go with six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Olivia Reed ended on four points with three rebounds and two steals.
Kendall Nix contributed two points with five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.
Sydney Harbath added one assist and one steal.
Hannah Obermark recorded two rebounds.
Emma Briggs got one rebound.
Peterson scored 16 points to pace the Lady Eagles.
Kylee McReynolds scored 10 points. She hit three times from three-point range in the contest.
Dakayla McClain and Molly Lohden each netted four points.
A three-point shot from Lohden opened the fourth quarter, putting Sullivan temporarily ahead, 32-30.
Washington evened the score on an offensive rebound and put back from Murrell.
Elizabeth Reed then picked up a steal in the corner near the Sullivan baseline and dribbled the length of the floor, recovered her own rebound and scored the go-ahead basket.
A couple of possessions later, with the score still 34-32, Olivia Reed saved a pass from crossing the half-court line. The turnover prevented, she then drove straight into the lane for a layup, pushing the lead to four.
On the defensive end, Lindemann and Nix each recorded blocks against Peterson to keep the lead there, allowing the Lady Jays to seal the win from the free-throw line.
Washington came up with three blocks as a team in the later part of the fourth quarter to keep Sullivan at bay.
Perhaps the most impressive of the fourth-quarter blocked shots came from point guard Elizabeth Reed.
“She basically saved us,” Meyer said. “Sullivan was in transition and she got back and made an outstanding block.”
The Lady Jays are back on their home court as well as back in their own conference Tuesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South in GAC Central play at 5:30 p.m.
