The Washington wrestling Lady Jays rose nearly all the way to the top of the leaderboard Friday.
Washington scored 152 points to place second at the Chip Allison Lady Patriot Classic, held at Parkway South. Northwest was the tournament champion with 177.5 points.
Washington was led by a pair of divisional winners in Julia Donnelly (110 pounds) and Kendra Bliss (120).
“I thought for our first real meet we did pretty good,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We definitely started out pretty slow but worked into more as the night progressed. We had a lot of young girls go out and pick up some bonus-point wins for us that really helped with the team score.”
Seckman (132.5), St. Clair (125.5) and Francis Howell (103) also cracked the top five team scores.
Donnelly swept the 110-pound field, bookending with an 8-2 decision win over Parkway South’s Kadance Coffin and then ending with another decision win over Coffin, 8-3, in the championship round.
Between the two Coffin matches, Donnelly pinned Seckman’s Andrea Karagiannis (3:49) and Northwest’s Taylor Wenneker (0:56).
Bliss pinned all three opponents to win at 120 pounds, topping Francis Howell’s Emma Laure (0:48), Northwest’s Lauren MacMiller (0:52) and Seckman’s Emily Palos (2:37).
Lindsay Sprung (125) placed second in her division. She reached the finals with pins over Northwest’s Brenn Huncovsky (0:43) and Francis Howell’s Liv Gichuhi (4:12) and a 10-0 major decision against Northwest’s Madyson Thomas.
Sprung fell by pin to champion Nadia Middendorf, of Parkway South, in the final round.
Washington’s third-place finishers included Nina Zimmermann (105), Annelise Obermark (135), Maggie Ortmann (149), Shelby Whitacre (174) and Paytin Welsh (235).
Zimmermann went 3-1, her only loss coming in the semifinal against St. Clair’s Summer Fangers. Zimmermann pinned Clayton’s Elsie Martin twice, in 1:56 and in the third-place match (3:22). She won a 4-0 decision over Northwest’s Sara Keeton.
Obermark posted a 3-1 record at 135. Her only loss was a 10-2 major decision against Marquette’s Maddy Barton. Obermark’s three wins all came by pin against Clayton’s Hannah Yoon (1:13), St. Clair’s Peyton Dunn (0:59) and Northwest’s Hallie Becker (3:11).
Ortmann finished with a 2-1 record at 149 pounds. She pinned Cape Girardeau Central’s Tayshun Jennings (1:34) before being pinned in the semifinals by St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson.
Ortmann came back in the third-place round to pin Parkway West’s Lydia Brazier in 4:52.
Whitacre went 2-1 at 174 pounds, pinning two Northwest competitors in Chloe Richter (0:28) and Samantha Anderson (1:34). Whitacre’s only defeat was to the division champion from Poplar Bluff, Zoe Freeman, by pin.
Welsh finished with a 3-2 record to take third place at 235. She started with a 10-1 major decision against Northwest’s Katelyn Kiefer and then a 2-0 decision over Northwest’s Sara Becker.
In the third round, Welsh was pinned by Rockwood Summit’s Emily Droppelman and then lost a 2-0 semifinal decision to Northwest’s Madi Stichling.
In the third-place final, Welsh avenged herself on Droppelman with a 5-2 decision win.
Stella Secor (130) and Loren Thurmon (194) both placed fifth for the Lady Jays.
Secor finished 2-1, winning her last two matches with a pin in 1:14 of Parkway West’s Akshaya Mulakala and a 1-0 decision victory over Northwest’s Katlyn Dorenkamp.
Thurmon posted a 2-1 mark, bouncing back from a loss by pin to Francis Howell’s Katt Mossinghoff to win her last two matches by pin against Northwest’s Ava Arenz (5:41) and Seckman’s Autumn Dishner (1:22).
Lindsey Mueller (100) placed seventh in her division, though she withdrew from the bracket due to an injury default in the first round of competition.
Ava Griffey (115) and Brianna James (141) rounded out the field for the Lady Jays, both placing ninth in their divisions with a 1-2 record.
Griffey scored her win in a 59-second pin against Northwest’s Megan Robinson.
James defeated Parkway South’s Izzie Rigueiro with a pin in 2:25.
The Lady Jays have their next scheduled match Tuesday at Farmington, starting at 5 p.m. The contest is scheduled to be a triangular meet, also including Poplar Bluff.