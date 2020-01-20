The Washington Lady Jays basketball team came the closest to a win they had all season Wednesday.
Then, on Thursday, the team got its win, defeating O’Fallon Christian (1-10), 41-31, for seventh place at the Warrenton Winter Shootout. In the consolation semifinal 24 hours earlier, the Lady Jays were edged by Hannibal (6-4), 44-42.
O'Fallon Christian
Washington led, 9-7, after one quarter, but trailed, 19-17, at halftime.
The Lady Jays finished the game with stronger third and fourth quarters and held a 30-27 advantage going into the final period.
“Our press was not hurting us in the first half, but we were not getting anything off of it,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “Coach (Mackenzie) Severino talked to the kids at halftime about a few adjustments, and in the second half the press played a big part in our first win of the season.”
Ingrid Figas and Grace Landwehr each netted nine points to lead the Lady Jays.
“Ingrid Figas, Abi Waters and Grace Landwehr were really instrumental in turning the momentum of the game our way with their play on the press,” Light said. “They really made thing difficult for Christian.”
Landwehr was selected to the all-tournament team.
Clara Evans scored eight points in the win. Avery Street scored six, Cierstyn Jacquin four, Paige Robinson three and Joie Heien two.
Kaitlyn Metz had a game high 14 points for O'Fallon Christian.
Other scorers included Chloe Bonser (five points), Destiny Harding (four), Nicole Scwepker (three), Holly Ann Aparks (three) and Sydney Agovino (two).
Hannibal
The Lady Jays had a last-chance effort to score a game-winner at the buzzer after climbing to within one point in the final minute, but were unable to get the shot to go.
Hannibal controlled the first half with a 12-5 lead after one quarter and a 23-13 halftime lead.
Washington trimmed that lead to 36-29 at the end of the third quarter and then outscored Hannibal, 13-8, in the final period.
“The fourth quarter may have been our best quarter of the season,” Light said. “The kids really dug deep and fought to the very end. Ingrid led the charge on both ends of the floor.”
At one point Washington trailed by 15, but Landwehr and Figas led the charge to get the Lady Jays back in the game with four points apiece in that interval.
“Grace plays with so much energy and passion on both ends of the floor,” Light said. “Ingrid came off the bench to give us a lift.”
Hannibal built an 18-point lead in the third quarter.
“Paige Robinson hit a couple of threes and Clara Evans came through with a couple of big baskets inside,” Light said. “Ingrid added four more points.”
Figas led the Lady Jays with 14 total points.
Robinson scored seven. Street and Landwehr each finished with six points. Evans added four, Jacquin three and Gabby Lindemann two.
Abby Baumann led Hannibal with 15 points.
Emma Deien was next with 10 points.
Bella Falconer and Sydney Hart both netted nine points. Peyton Utterback rounded out the Lady Pirates scoring with one point.
Washington returns to conference play Tuesday, playing on the road at Ft. Zumwalt South at 7 p.m.