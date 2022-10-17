The Washington volleyball Lady Jays clinched sole possession of second place in the GAC Central Thursday.
Washington (10-12, 7-2) topped Ft. Zumwalt North (13-8-2, 6-4) on the road in four sets, 25-15, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24.
“It was an important match, with the winner likely taking second in conference,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We were down two key players, one from injury and one from illness. I’m so proud of how our girls came out ready to compete.”
Wentzville Liberty (9-0) has clinched the conference title.
The Lady Jays had four hitters reach double-digit kills on the night — Alexis Barks (13), Chloe Holtmeyer (11), Madison Moore (11) and Jillian Huellinghoff (10).
Jora Weaver notched five kills.
Taylor Hoelscher killed two and Meredith Duncan and Cierra Murrell ended with one kill apiece.
“Our setters, Abi Gilliatt and Olivia Zastrow, ran our offense well and put our attackers in good situations,” Moritz said.
Barks posted three blocks.
Duncan blocked two and Huellinghoff and Weaver both blocked one.
Zastrow led in assists with 22. Gilliatt passed for 21 assists and surpassed 1,000 for her varsity career.
“I’d like to congratulate Abi on an amazing accomplishment,” Moritz said. “Abi is a talented, athletic, and smart setter. She understands the game and how to run our offense to ensure her hitters are in the best position to score. Additionally, nobody will out-work Abi. She is determined to get better every day on and off the court. It has been amazing to see her development as a player over the last two years. She has a lot to be proud of, and I’m thankful she is a Blue Jay.”
The Lady Jays served 13 aces, led by four from Hoelscher.
Holtmeyer recorded three aces, Murrell and Zastrow two aces apiece and Gilliatt and Huellinghoff each one ace.
Hoelscher posted 23 digs to lead the defense.
Others with digs included Huellinghoff (eight), Barks (seven), Gilliatt (seven), Sydney Harbath (six), Holtmeyer (four), Moore (four), Murrell (three), Zastrow (two) and Duncan (two).
“Our serving and serve receiving made the difference,” Moritz said. “We had aggressive serves all night. Emily Chappius served in very key moments and was able to stay in the moment and got FZN out of system at the end of games when we needed it most.”
Washington plays at Wentzville Liberty to conclude the regular season Monday at 6 p.m. The Lady Jays will try to prevent the Lady Eagles from making it a clean sweep of the conference in league play.
