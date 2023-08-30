It took a pair of runs in the last inning Saturday to send Washington to the championship of the Sullivan Peoples Bank Back to School Softball Classic Gold Bracket.
Washington (2-0) came from behind to knock off Blair Oaks (1-1), 4-3, in the semifinals of the tournament.
Originally a 16-team two-day affair, the tournament was reduced to one day of competition due to excessive heat Friday. As a result, the tournament essentially became two separate tournaments as a champion was crowned in both the eight-team gold bracket and the eight-team black bracket, named for the Sullivan school colors.
The Lady Jays initially led Blair Oaks, 2-0, after scoring twice in the bottom of the second inning.
However, Blair Oaks’ Lady Falcons tallied three scores in the top of the fourth to take the edge.
With time limit constraints, Washington had one final opportunity in the bottom of the fifth.
On a team chocked full of big-game experience from back-to-back trips to the state tournament, it was two varsity newcomers who came to the plate in the clutch to send Washington into the Sullivan tournament title game.
With the bases loaded and one out, Maddie Kluesner squeezed down a bunt single to score Grace Molitor from third and everybody was safe.
“She had a great bunt to get that run in,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “That was huge for her as a sophomore, her first varsity hit being on that bunt. Grace was taking off and bad things could happen if she doesn’t get that bunt down to tie the game for us.”
Madisen Meyer then stepped into the batters box and quickly stepped back out as a passed ball allowed Taylor Brown to dash home for the winning score.
“Last year in (the state tournament), Helias beat us, but we beat ourselves,” Young said. “But then this game early in the new season, we get down and you could just tell on our faces, ‘Hey, we’ve been here before, and let’s do this early,’ and the bats did what they were supposed to. Early in the season, that shows a lot.”
Lauren Opfer earned the win in the pitching circle for the Lady Jays. In five innings, she allowed three runs on six hits with five strikeouts.
Washington managed eight hits, three off the bat of Brown.
Brown batted 3-3 with two doubles and a single on top of scoring the winning run.
Molitor doubled and scored.
Christine Gerling, Elizabeth Reed, Kelsie Holtmeyer and Kluesner each singled.
Gerling and Meyer both drew a walk.
Molitor, Reed and Meyer all scored once.
Reed, Gerling, Meyer and Chloe Mueller each stole a base.
Ava Willson pitched 4.1 innings for Blair Oaks, allowing four runs (three earned) on eight hits and two walks. She struck out six.
Belle Boessen doubled to give the Lady Falcons their only extra-base hit.
Baley Rackers, Chesney Luebbering, Kally Bruce, Willson and Addison Kusgen each singled.
Kusgen was hit by a pitch.
Luebbering, Boessen and Avery Libbert each scored a run.
Boessen drove in two runs. Willson drove in one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.