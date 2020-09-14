The Lady Jays have been rolling since the start of conference play.
Washington (4-4, 3-0) added its third and fourth straight wins Tuesday and Thursday, blowing out Wentzville Liberty (1-3, 0-1) on the road, 13-1, and then shutting out Ft. Zumwalt North (1-2, 0-2), 12-0, on a no-hitter by Christine Gerling.
“It is her first career no-hitter for high school,” Head Coach Philip King said. “So we have now had a no-hitter thrown by both of our freshman pitchers.”
Taylor Brown previously no-hit Ft. Zuwmalt East last week.
“Since starting 0-4, our team has won four in a row (all conference wins), batting .403, eight doubles, one triple, and five home runs. We have outscored opponents 45-4, throwing two no-hitters and a team ERA of 0.875.”
Liberty
The Lady Jays opened with two runs in the first inning before adding six more scores in the second and five in the third.
Liberty scored its only run in the third.
The Lady Jays outhit Liberty, 10-5.
Three of the Washington hits came off the bat of Emma Vodnansky, who scored three runs, drove in two and stole a base.
Maddie Holtmeyer and Brown had two hits apiece.
Brown drove in four runs, sacrificed and scored once.
Holtmeyer drove in a run and scored once.
Gerling, Lexi Lewis, Maddie Guevara and Allie Huddleston each added one hit.
Lacy Monzyk and Hope Ramsey each scored twice. Denise Heggemann, Gerling, Lewis and Huddleston all scored once.
Gerling drove in two runs and Huddleston had one run batted in.
Monzyk, Heggemann and Ramsey all walked once.
In the circle, Brown worked the first three innings. She allowed one run on two hits and struck out nine.
Holtmeyer pitched the final two innings. She allowed no runs on three hits and struck out three.
Zumwalt North
Gerling issued two walks and struck out 10 during her no-hit performance.
The Lady Jays backed her with four runs in the third inning, five in the fourth and three in the sixth.
Vodnansky had the big hit with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. She scored twice.
“It was an absolute bomb to center field,” King said of Vodnansky’s third home run of the year.
Myla Inman singled twice, drove in two runs and scored one.
Allie Huddleston singled twice and scored once.
Guevara tripled.
Gerling, Holtmeyer, Brown, Emily Bruckerhoff and Lewis each singled.
Holtmeyer and Brown both scored twice. Gerling, Emma Riegel, Heggemann and Ramsey all scored once.
Bruckerhoff drove in two runs. Holtmeyer and Brown each drove in one.
Gerling and Brown both walked once.
The Lady Jays play this weekend at the Howell Central Classic where they face Northwest, Winfield and Francis Howell Central in pool play.