The GAC’s girls cross country teams proved a force at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival Saturday.
Timberland, which moved to the GAC South from the GAC Central this year, won the green division girls race with 66 points, followed by two GAC Central schools as Washington took second with 76 points and Ft. Zumwalt South finished third with 85.
Festus won the green division boys race with a score of 30.
Washington did not field a full boys team in the race.
The annual St. Charles event was moved to McNair Park this year.
Girls
Another GAC Central school, Wentzville Liberty, took sixth in the team standings with 130 points, but boasted the individual champion in junior Ally Kruger, who ran the race in 19:26.3.
Washington placed three runners in the top 10, led by second-place finisher Mia Reed in 19:58.8.
McKenna Jacquin ran fourth in 20:16.7, followed by Julia Donnelly in sixth place with a time of 20:37.7.
Rounding out Washington’s times were Jessie Donnelly (26th, 22:18.6), Leah Wheeler (39th, 23:07.3), Lilly Nix (23:38.6) and McKenna Deckelman (48th, 23:57.1).
Boys
Cullen Krieg of Festus turned in the best time of 16:07.3.
Washington was represented in the race by Ethan Bliss (30th, 18:33.4), Logan Luttrell (33rd, 18:43.5) and Ben Scheperle (43rd, 19:47.9).