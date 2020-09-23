The Lady Jays flocked their way to three top 10 finishers at the annual Festus Bowles Invitational Friday.
Washington scored 80 points to finish second in the team standings of the girls race.
Riding three of the top four runners in the race, Lafayette had the winning score with 32 points.
Union finished eighth with 193 points and Pacific 10th with 245.
In the boys race, Festus won with 23 points. The Tigers posted five runners in eighth place or better and their sixth runner placed 11th.
Pacific placed eighth with 215 points.
Neither Washington no Union fielded a full boys team.
Girls
Lafayette’s Grace Tyson won in 18:53.31.
Mia Reed led the Lady Jays, placing fifth in 19:48.81. Teammate McKenna Jacquin was right behind her in sixth place at 20:13.52. Julia Donnelly crossed the finish line two runners later in eighth place with a time of 20:42.1.
Union’s Anna Brakefield also got into the top 10, finishing ninth in 20:45.91.
Rounding out the field for Washington were Jessie Donnelly (21st, 21:54.55), Leah Wheeler (41st, 22:56.9), Lilly Nix (47th, 23:16.22) and McKenna Deckelman (57th, 24:19.13).
Union’s Kelsey Brake placed 27th in 22:14.91.
The Lady ’Cats rounded out their team score with Jessi Clark (51st, 23:32.29), Carrie Evers (59th, 24:39.46) and Emma Tucker (60th, 24:41.34).
Carly Vaughn was the top Pacific runner. She placed 45th in 23:09.16.
Riley Vaughn (48th, 23:18.64), Lauren Jackson (52nd, 23:44.9), Amber Graf (54th, 23:50.66), Jaylynn Miller (63rd, 26:09.75) and Ella Murphy (70th, 28:59.56) also ran for the Lady Indians.
Boys
Ian Schram of Festus turned in the top time of 15:56.28.
Union’s Dominick Beine was the top area finisher in 16th place. He crossed the line in 17:23.88.
Gabe Hoekel, also of Union, placed 21st in 17:39.5.
Hayden Monroe (52nd, 18:43.88) and Lucas Hoekel (76th, 20:44.12) also ran for the Wildcats.
Washington’s Ethan Bliss finished 34th in 18:07.11
The Blue Jays’ other runners were Logan Luttrell (66th, 19:15.14) and Benjamin Scheperle (71st, 19:41.92).
Collin Haley led the Indians, placing 36th in 18:12.66.
Also competing for Pacific were Ben Brunjes (48th, 18:31.39), Nick Hunkins (50th, 18:37.12), Joseph Gebel (67th, 19:20.65), Dylan Mooney (72nd, 19:43.27), Noah Carrico (78th, 20:56.11) and Nolan Gebel (79th, 20:58.48).