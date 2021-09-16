Led by event runner-up Julia Donnelly, the Washington Lady Jays ran to third place in their division at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival Saturday.
Washington tallied 160 points, finishing just five points behind the team leader, St. Dominic (155), and just two points behind the team runner-up, John Burroughs (158).
Donnelly finished the race in 20:08.4 for the highest finish of Washington’s 10 individual entries on the day.
The Blue Jays only fielded three male runners and thus did not record a team score in the boys race.
Only Parkway North senior Tabitha Bevan was able to outpace Donnelly, turning in a time of 19:48.4.
Washington’s Leah Wheeler (34th, 22:12.7) and Annelise Obermark (37th, 22:26.2) both made it into the top 40 runners in the division.
Also on the course for the Lady Jays were Isabella Von Behren (51st, 22:54.6), Kendra Bliss (61st, 23:06.9), Avery Johnson (94th, 24:57.1) and Mia Mahon (118th, 25:49.3).
Ethan Bliss led the Washington boys, finishing 36th in 18:33.5.
Sean Barry (108th, 21:03.2) and Cirdan McNamee (130th, 21:55.5) were Washington’s other representatives.
Washington is scheduled to run again this coming Saturday at the Bowles Invitational in Festus starting at 9 a.m.