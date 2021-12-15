Five duals in the books, all wins for the Washington wrestling Lady Jays.
The team recorded two of those wins last Tuesday in a triangular meet at Farmington, defeating both the host team, 54-9, and the other visitors, Poplar Bluff, 54-15.
Farmington
The Lady Jays won two of the four contested matches and gained seven wins by forfeit to account for 42 of the team’s 54 points.
Stella Secor (130) and Shelby Whitacre (174) each scored wins by pin for Washington.
Secor topped Caraline Klump in an unspecified time, and Whitacre pinned Lilly Brockland in 49 seconds.
Nina Zimmermann (105), Julia Donnelly (110), Ava Griffey (115), Kendra Bliss (125), Annelise Obermark (135), Loren Thurmon (194) and Paytin Welsh (235) were all unopposed.
Farmington’s wins came at 141 and 149 pounds.
In the 141-pound match, Mary Harness recorded a 6-3 decision against Brianna James.
At 149, Regan Duncan pinned Maggie Ortmann.
Neither team fielded wrestlers at 100, 120 or 159 pounds.
Poplar Bluff
In the other dual, there were more contested matches as Washington scored four wins by pin and five by forfeit.
Zimmermann (105 against Kayleigh Dazey), Griffey (115 versus Ambria Campbell), Bliss (125 over Breann Thresher) and Ortmann (149 against Madison Hayman) each pinned their opponents in unspecified times.
Donnelly (110), Obermark (135), James (141), Thurmon (194) and Welsh (235) took victories by forfeit.
Kylee Hayman (159) earned six Poplar Bluff points by forfeit, matching up against one of Washington’s open weights.
Double forfeits occurred at 100 and 120 pounds.
Poplar Bluff gained a pin as Alexis Rowland topped Secor.
The team’s other three points came from Zoe Freeman’s 7-2 decision victory over Whitacre in the 174-pound contest.
The Lady Jays are wrestling Friday at the Union Tournament, starting at 4:15 p.m.