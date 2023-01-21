It was a pair of happy birthdays for the Washington basketball Lady Jays Tuesday.
Washington (8-5, 3-2) cruised to a 45-19 victory against visiting Wentzville Liberty (3-14, 0-4) in GAC Central play with contributions from two birthday girls, senior forward Emma Briggs and junior guard Elizabeth Reed.
Washington pulled in front, 10-6, after one quarter and took an 18-11 lead into halftime.
At the end of the third period, the score stood at 31-17.
Briggs ended with seven points and two rebounds.
“Emma Briggs, the birthday girl, started us off with seven first quarter points,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “She did a great job finishing her shots and hitting all three of her free throws.”
Elizabeth Reed tallied 11 points with eight rebounds, three steals, two assists and a block.
“Olivia (Reed) and Elizabeth, another birthday girl, hit five threes combined in the game and also gave a great defensive effort,” Meyer said.
Olivia Reed had nine points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Cierra Murrell scored a game high 13 points to lead the Lady Jays in the scorebook. She also recorded nine rebounds, six steals an assist and a block.
“Cierra Murrell did great, scoring 13 points in the second half while adding nine rebounds,” Meyer said.
Kendall Nix added four points, five rebounds and one assist.
Sydney Harbath pitched in for one point along with three assists and one rebound.
Gabby Lindemann led the team in rebounds with 11, adding three blocks and one steal.
“Kendall Nix and Sydney Harbath set the tone on defense and our team held liberty to four single digit quarters,” Meyer said. “Gabby Lindemann was held scoreless but she did her job on the glass with 11 rebounds and three blocks. Overall, we played good defense and I’m proud of the girls for getting a conference win.”
Kennedi Brower paced the visiting Lady Eagles with nine points and nine rebounds.
Other scorers included Isabella Pierce (five points), Ainsley Kammermeyer (four) and Sicily Trost (one).
The Lady Jays will host the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament next week with games on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Washington is the tournament’s No. 5 seed and closes the first night of action against No. 4 Oakville at 8:30 p.m.