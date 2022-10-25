Get ready for the remix.
One year after hoisting the state championship in Springfield, the Washington softball Lady Jays are back in the state tournament to defend their Class 4 crown.
Along with the Lady Jays, Warrenton (18-6), Helias Catholic (27-6) and Kearney (24-8) have advanced to the final four of Class 4.
Both semifinal games are scheduled for noon Thursday on separate fields at the Killian Softball Complex. The six-field complex is the planned site for all semifinal and final round games for Classes 1-5 over a three-day stretch.
Washington matches up with Helias in the semifinal round while Warrenton takes on Kearney.
The Class 4 semifinal losers will meet for third place Thursday at 3 p.m. with the state championship waiting to be decided at 10 a.m. Friday.
“It feels really nice,” senior left field Emily Bruckerhoff said after Wednesday’s quarterfinal win. “I was a little scared early on (tonight), but we’ve been playing really well all year.”
The Washington team that enters the 2022 state tournament looks a lot like the one that won it all last year. The Lady Jays bring back 13 of the 14 players from last year’s varsity roster with no new player additions.
The biggest changes are to the coaching staff after Philip King resigned as head coach in the offseason to take an administrative position as the director of the Four Rivers Career Center.
Grant Young, the head boys basketball coach and previously the head of the JV softball team, was promoted to take over the varsity softball team, assisted by former JV assistant Tim Zumsteg and new additions to the staff in Logan Schamerloh and Craig Vonder Haar.
“Being in this situation as a basketball coach and a softball coach, nothing is ever guaranteed for you and you don’t want to look ahead down the road,” Young said. “Our girls really believed from the first day of practice that we had to take one game at a time. Doing that through the start at the Sullivan Tournament put things in perspective for them to get to where they are at now.”
Washington enters the semifinals with a 33-3 record, compared to a 30-5 mark at this same time in 2021.
In addition to setting a new program high for wins in a season, the Lady Jays have rewritten much of the program’s individual record book again this season.
Junior pitcher Taylor Brown has eclipsed her own record of 18 wins from 2021 with 20 so far in 2022, doing so with a 1.12 earned run average.
She has struck out 243 batters, 17 fewer than the record she set last year, but with two games left to go.
Brown’s shutout win of Rockwood Summit, 2-0, in the District 2 championship game was her 19th victory of the season. The team’s quarterfinal match with Cape Girardeau Notre Dame was her 20th.
“I fell like I realize it now and it’s like ‘Wow,’ we’re going to state again,” Brown said. “It’s crazy.”
If Washington should need or choose to use another pitcher, juniors Lauren Opfer (1.17) and Lacy Monzyk (1.75) both have an ERA under two.
Opfer has a 9-1 record in 14 appearances. Monzyk is 3-0 in eight outings.
Junior shortstop Christine Gerling has also been a reliable No. 2 pitcher on the staff in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but has seen limited pitching work this year in just three games.
At the plate, Brown is one hit away from matching the program record 55 knocks she and Gerling both posted in 2021. She leads the team in doubles (17, two shy of her 2021 program record) and runs batted in (60, already 18 more than the program record she set last season).
Brown and sophomore Grace Molitor have each hit nine home runs on the season, currently tying each other for yet another program record.
Molitor has walked 20 times to establish another new program record.
Junior right fielder and leadoff hitter Lacy Monzyk has scored a new program record 52 times on the year, besting her own mark of 43 in 2021.
Junior center fielder Maddie Guevara has torched the bases to set a new program stolen bases record of 46, way ahead of the former record of 24 set by Nichole Brinker in 2015 and matched by Lexi Lewis in 2021.
Not far behind Guevara is junior backup catcher and pinch runner Elizabeth Reed, who has stolen 40 bases.
Helias
The Lady Crusaders are one of the few teams to hold a victory over Washington this season.
Helias defeated the Lady Jays, 11-3, all the way back on Aug. 27 in the championship game of the Sullivan Bank to School Classic.
That game was the fifth game played in two days by both teams.
Washington held a 3-0 lead early in the contest, but opted not to pitch the staff ace, Brown, past the fourth inning.
“That was only the second day of games, so it’s been a long time since we’ve played them,” Young said. “Maybe they’ll overlook us a little bit since they got us early. I know our girls have been to the final four and know what it’s like. We’re not done yet and want that chance to play in another state title game.”
This is the first year for Helias in Class 4 after spending 2020 and 2021 in Class 5 due to a championship factor boost stemming from the team’s Class 3 state championship in 2019.
Helias was the No. 2 seed in the District 5 tournament this year, upsetting the top seed Capital City, 8-1, in the finals.
The Lady Crusaders survived a quarterfinal contest on the road at Camdenton Wednesday, 4-2. That game was locked in a 2-2 tie after five innings.
Ava Morris broke the tie with a solo home run in the sixth.
Kendyll Rackers also homered in the contest.
Helias’ losses have come at home against Fatima (30-3), 3-0, to Rock Bridge (37-2) in the Southside Classic, 17-3, to Ozark (28-8), 4-3, and Blair Oaks (26-8), 9-5, in the Jefferson City Invitational, to Rock Bridge at home, 8-1, and on the road at Capital City (22-9), 5-4.
Warrenton
Washington owns a head-to-head victory over the District 4 champion Lady Warriors this season in a 2-0 outing at Warrenton Oct. 5.
The Lady Warriors edged Parkway North (17-10), 2-1, in eight innings to win their district title. Warrenton then knocked off Incarnate Word (11-21), which was the fourth-place team in Class 4 in 2021, 2-1, in the quarterfinal round.
Warrenton rallied from a 1-0 deficit to score twice in the bottom of the seventh inning on RBI singles from Makayla Witthaus and Maddisyn Hoelscher to supplant the Red Knights in this year’s final four.
Kylie Witthaus has been the driving force for the Lady Warriors this season. She is 14-8 in the circle with 292 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA in 148.1 innings pitched/
At the plate, Kylie Witthaus is batting .554 with six home runs and 23 RBIs.
The team’s next most dangerous batter has been leadoff hitter Mackenzie Hurst with a .338 batting average, two home runs and 13 RBIs.
Warrenton’s other losses have come against Elsberry (26-3), 2-0, Winfield (14-13), 1-0, St. Francis Borgia (14-13), 6-1, St. Dominic (22-5), 6-2, Orchard Farm (10-13), 6-5, Wentzville Liberty (21-9), 1-0 in 10 innings and Bowling Green (22-9), 1-0.
Kearney
The Lady Bulldogs of Kearney won their way through the District 8 tournament with wins over Ruskin, Belton and Platte County.
Platte County (13-14) was the third place team in Class 4 in 2021. Kearney dominated that district championship match, 14-5.
The Lady Bulldogs ousted District 7 champion McDonald County (23-10) in the quarterfinal round, 6-4.
That game was tied, 3-3, through four innings, but Kearney pulled ahead, 5-4, after five frames and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Kearney has not shown off much power in the postseason with Elysia Hand’s three-run home run against Belton being the only time the team has cleared the fence since the start of district play.
Losses for the squad from Clay County have come against Grain Valley (24-8), 9-4, Oak Grove (23-5), 4-3, Raymore-Peculiar (15-14), 6-5, Ozark (28-8) twice, 7-1 and 9-2, Liberty North (21-11), 7-5, Troy (28-10), 7-2 and Kansas City Liberty (26-8), 10-3.
Troy, the runner-up in Class 5 District 4, is a common opponent between Kearney and Washington. The Lady Jays fell to Troy, 3-2, in eight innings on Sept. 7.