It’s an upperclassman heavy roster for the Washington swimming Lady Jays this winter.
Of 13 swimmers currently out for the team, five are seniors and five are juniors. The team brings back nine members of last winter’s team in addition to a pair of experienced newcomers.
Tracy Moreland returns to lead the team as the head coach, assisted by Bob Sander and Samantha Loepker.
Chief among the returning swimmers is junior Ava Kauffeld, who swam in two consolation finals at the Class 1 Swimming and Diving championships last winter.
Kauffeld finished 15th in the 200 individual medley and 10th in the 100 breaststroke and will look to take the next step up onto the medal stand.
Washington’s 200 medley relay team, which ranked 18th in Class 1 last winter, returns in its entirety.
In addition to Kauffeld, senior Elizabeth Williams and juniors Zoey Ziegler and Maddy Henderson swam in that race.
“Our goal is to return to state with more individual qualifiers and more relays than last year,” Moreland said. “ We have all our state qualifiers back so we are hoping to build on that success.”
Ziegler also qualified for the state meet in two individual events last year, ranking 25th in the 100 backstroke and 29th in the 100 freestyle.
Washington opens the season Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Oakville with a 4:30 p.m. start time.
The team swims at home just once, Feb. 3, against St. Francis Borgia.
“Borgia is always on our radar,” Moreland said. “The meet is fun no matter the outcome, filled with friendship and genuine appreciation for the talent in both teams. Our focus is on improving times and reaching our end goal of competing at state. The meets along the way are the avenue to get there. At the end of the day scores don’t matter, times do.”