There will be a lot of familiarity for the Washington soccer Lady Jays this spring despite their youth.
Head Coach Adam Fischer’s squad returns nine starters from a year ago. The Lady Jays were 9-12 overall and 3-7 in the Gateway Athletic Conference Central.
The Lady Jays bring back each of their top four scorers from 2022 as well as their top goalkeeper.
The defense will feature the team’s only two seniors — Maci Rohlfing and Maddie Grimes.
“We have a very young group this year,” Fischer said. “Our only goal this year will be to continue to improve each and everyday we are on the field. If we can do that, we have a chance to have some success this season.”
Junior Avery Lanemann was the team’s top scorer last spring with 13 goals and five assists.
Junior Madison Moore (six goals, three assists) and sophomores Presley Kiser (three goals, three assists) and Addison Vodnansky (four goals) were also near the top of the Lady Jays’ scoring list a year ago.
Junior Nora Mendoza returns between the pipes, where she was 6-7 with 52 saves last spring.
Junior Susie Heggemann and sophomore Jersey Tinsley are also returning starters.
Fischer reported 27 girls tried out for the team this season and 25 decided to stick with it.
“We have some reserve roles that need filled at every level to ensure us that we have depth at each position,” Fischer said. “We have many sophomores and a few freshmen that could fulfill these roles.”
Sophomore Karissa Latcher and freshmen Destiny Highley and Sammy Williams add to Washington’s force of forwards.
Freshman Kloey O’Connell jumps into the midfield and freshman Ellie Sneed adds to the Lady Jays’ defensive line.
Jalynda Vodnansky and Chris Lanemann are Washington’s assistant coaches.