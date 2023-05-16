New score, same winner.
Washington completed a season sweep of St. Francis Borgia Wednesday on the west side of town, 5-1.
Washington (9-13) plays Saturday at the Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Rolla, taking on Jefferson City at noon. Borgia (8-14-1) hosts Valley Park Saturday at noon in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament.
“It’s kind of the tale of the season this week for us,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Monday, we didn’t play very well in the first 10-15 minutes of the game and Pacific took it to us. We really came out focused tonight and gave ourselves a lot of chances. We responded well to start the second half after they got a penalty kick late in the first half, and I was just proud of the kids’ effort.”
Washington also won, 3-0, when the two teams met for seventh place at the Blue Cat Cup in Union two weeks ago.
“I personally don’t think the 5-1 score is a representation of how we played,” Borgia Head Coach Mackenzie Severino said. “They’re a very, very good team and you can’t make mistakes with them, because they’re going to capitalize on whatever mistakes you make, but I do think we played better than what the end result shows.”
Washington struck first Wednesday in the eighth minute on an Avery Lanemann goal, assisted by Madison Moore.
The Lady Jays forged ahead 2-0 when Moore fired a shot off the crossbar and Sammy Williams headed in the rebound.
Borgia struck back just before the half, earning a penalty kick in the 38th minute. Madison Lieberoff converted the one-on-one chance against Washington goalkeeper Nora Mendoza.
It was all Washington in the second half as the Lady Jays tacked on three more goals to extend the lead.
Lanemann gave Washington a quick start for the second consecutive half, gaining her second goal of the game just two minutes into the period.
Moore, who recorded two assists in the game, put through Washington’s fourth goal on a breakaway, passing the ball to herself around oncoming Borgia goalkeeper Madison Lammert and finishing the shot on the open net.
“It was just one of those effort plays we were looking for and we got a lot of that out of Madison Moore tonight,” Fischer said. “She won the ball early, the keeper came out and she had enough composure to just tap it around and give herself an open net. That was just an overall great soccer play she made.”
Karisa Latcher finished off the scoring, bumping the ball in off a corner kick after it had deflected off of teammate Presley Kiser.
The outcome was a step up for the Borgia offense after Washington pitched a shutout in the first meeting.
“Credit to Josie Charboneau, we’ve talked to her a number of times and she’s responded a number of times of attacking when she needs to attack and holding the ball when she needs to distribute it so we can get it back to her,” Severino said. “We threw Madi Lieberoff up there and she helped with that strong attack. Kendall Nowak and Mia Klak do really well up there and we’re all learning too. They’re all very young still, so for the rest of this year and then next year that’s something exciting to see.”
