The Washington wrestling Lady Jays reigned over their district for a second year in a row.
Washington scored 146 points Saturday and Sunday at the Class 1 District 2 Tournament, hosted by Wentzville North Point.
The Lady Jays edged Holt by one point for the district crown. Holt ended with 145 points, followed by Francis Howell Central (138.5), Brookfield (110) and St. Charles (102) to round out the top five.
The Lady Jays qualified five wrestlers to advance to the state tournament Feb. 17-19 in Columbia, led by the district 135-pound champion, Annelise Obermark.
Julia Donnelly (110 pounds), Kendra Bliss (120), Shelby Whitacre (174) and Paytin Welsh (194) also earned the right to advance.
“Overall, you always have to be pretty happy when you defend your district title and become back-to-back district champs and set a new school record with five young ladies qualifying for the state meet. However, I still think we left a lot points on the mat and did not wrestle anywhere near are full potential.”
Obermark pinned all five of her opponents to sweep her bracket and claim an individual district championship.
In order, Obermark defeated Brett Iman (Mexico, 0:27), Caitlyn Sullivan (Osage, 1:040, Danya Kassem (Hickman, 1:40), Noelle Schweitzer (Southern Boone, 2:52) and Arianna Finn (Timberland, 1:45).
“I think the girls did a great job of stepping up and getting the bonus in matches to help some of the other girls who where having bad days, so it was a total team effort that got us that trophy,” Ohm said. “I am very proud of each and everyone one of them. We will spend these next two weeks improving and cleaning things up so that hopefully we put it all together and wrestle our best tournament of the year next week when it matters most.”
Donnelly placed second in her weight class after falling to South Callaway’s Dalayna Hargis (3:49) in the championship round. Hargis’ record is listed at 10-0 on the season.
Prior to that, Donnelly pinned Shakota Wade (Cole Camp, 0:36), Mackenzie Sanford (Blair Oaks, 1:01) and Caroline Farris (Francis Howell, 4:52).
Shelby Whitacre placed third, pinning Ft. Zumwalt West’s Brooklyn Chambers (0:44) in the final round.
In prior matches, Whitacre pinned Kelby Schoenfeld (Owensville, 1:12) and Alyssa Uetrecht (Timberland, 0:23), before falling against Carly Foster (Fulton, 1:20) in the quarterfinals. Coming through the wresltebacks, Whitacre claimed more wins against Molly Sportsman (Marceline, 0:46), Maria Velasquez (Francis Howell Central, 1:22) and Katt Mossinghoff (Francis Howell, 1:13).
“We have been blessed this year to have some of the best seniors we could possible have and I am excited that we got to bring home another district title with Shelby and Lindsay (Sprung),” Ohm said. “They have been great leaders, team captains and an extremely important part of this program.”
Bliss and Welsh each ended fourth.
Bliss picked up three wins against Riah Wigfall (Hannibal, 0:39), Josey Uhrig (Southern Boone, 0:58) and Stevie Lupo (Francis Howell Central, 0:19).
Bliss’ losses were in the semifinals to Cassidy Benwell (North Point, 18-2) and in the third-place match to Rylee Baker (Fulton, 9-7).
Welsh pinned Southern Boone’s Natalie Bennett (1:23) and Versailles’ Maris Ollison (1:00) and won a 3-0 decision against Battle’s Anyha Cain. She lost a 5-0 decision in the quarterfinals to Wentzville Liberty’s Caroline Ward and was pinned in the third-place match by Centralia’s Addison Mabrey (0:54).
The season ended for Nina Zimmermann (105), Ava Griffey (115), Stella Secor (125), Lindsay Sprung (130), Brianna James (141), Maggie Ortmann (149) and Kristin Sprung (159).
Zimmermann earned wins over Marceline’s Madison Teeter (6-2) and Marshall’s Jaedyn Borja (2:05). She fell to Holt’s Ja-khiela Croft (1:25) and Hickman’s Maria Porting-Jackson (5-1).
Griffey pinned Owensville’s Elizabeth Adams (4:46) and Centralia’s Madie Shelton (2:09) and won a 6-2 decision against Ft. Zumwalt North’s Kayla Hobday. Her losses came against Southern Boone’s Callie Bergthold (3:40) and Blair Oaks’ Alayna Roling (1:57).
Secor won by medical forfeit against Marceline’s Emmy Smithhisler and was pinned by Jefferson City’s Alexis Dunwiddie (1:32) and St. Francis Borgia’s Aine Callahan (4:42).
Lindsay Sprung pinned Francis Howell Central’s Abigail Mattson (3:56) and Francis Howell’s Jenna Smith (2:52), but lost to Capital City’s Jacinda Espinosa (0:44) and Holt’s Zoe Beattie (3-2).
James fell to Timberland’s Mina Himmel (1:37) and Marshall’s Ayla Castaneda (2:29).
Ortmann gained wins over Marceline’s Ella Lowe (4-0) and Timberland’s Neveah Finn (1:32), but lost to Warrenton’s Caelyn Hanff (1:37) and St. Charles’ Elizabeth Brooksher (1:16).
Kristin Sprung fell to St. Charles’ Maegan Hayes (1:15) and Macon’s Alyssa White (3-0).
The state tournament is back to a three-day event at Mizzou Arena in Columiba featuring matches from all classes of both boys and girls wrestling on each day, after each class having its own separate one-day tournament last year.
Action starts Thursday, Feb. 17. The girls first round matches and first round wrestlebacks are set to begin at 2 p.m.