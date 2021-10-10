Tuesday, the Lady Jays clinched at least a share of the GAC Central softball title.
Thursday, they took the whole thing.
Washington (24-5, 9-0) blanked league opponents Francis Howell North (15-9, 7-2) Tuesday, 5-0, and Ft. Zumwalt East (8-11, 2-8), 10-0, in road games.
This marks the second consecutive conference championship for the program, and the fourth of the past five seasons.
Howell North
Both pitchers deserved a shutout Tuesday in St. Charles.
Washington sophomore Taylor Brown just deserved it more.
She got it as the Lady Jays scored all five runs in the top of the eighth inning to win in an extra frame against Howell North.
Brown notched 20 strikeouts in the contest, allowing just three hits and eight walks.
Her counterpart, Jonica Schmidt, recorded 11 strikeouts and held the Lady Jays off the scoreboard for seven innings before ending with five runs allowed (three earned) on eight hits and three walks.
Washington’s eighth-inning rally included doubles by Brown and Emily Bruckerhoff, a walk issued to Myla Inman, Maddie Guevara reaching after being hit by a pitch and an error by Howell North.
Guevara and Grace Molitor both doubled in the contest.
Christine Gerling, Inman, Lexi Lewis and Molitor all singled.
Inman, Guevara, Bruckerhoff, Kelsie Holtmeyer and Elizabeth Reed scored the five Washington runs.
Bruckerhoff was credited with two runs batted in. Molitor had one RBI.
Lacy Monzyk, Brown and Inman each drew a walk.
Monzyk made a sacrifice bunt.
Bruckerhoff, Gerling, Holtmeyer, Lewis, Monzyk, Kendall Nix and Reed each stole a base.
Zumwalt East
Gerling pitched Thursday’s shutout, striking out four and holding the Lady Lions to three hits in five innings.
Washington tallied one run in the top of the second inning, tow in the third, six in the fourth and one in the fifth.
All 13 hits for Washington went for singles.
Gerling had three hits, one walk, a stolen base and one run batted in.
Monzyk hit safely twice, stole once and scored twice.
Guevara singled twice, walked once and stole once.
Lewis had two hits and scored once.
Brown singled, walked, stole, scored and drove in a run.
Inman singled, scored once and drove in four.
Holtmeyer and Nix both singled and scored.
Molitor walked and scored.
Bruckerhoff was credited with an RBI.
Reed stole a base.
Washington ended the week Friday with a home rematch with Howell North to finish up league play. The Lady Jays conclude the regular season Monday at Union, starting at 4:30 p.m.