Bruckerhoff District
Washington senior Emily Bruckerhoff carries the Class 4 District 2 championship plaque back to her teammates to celebrate Friday at Windsor. Washington defeated Rockwood Summit in the tournament final, 2-0. Missourian Photo/Arron Hustead.

Two in a row.

The Washington softball Lady Jays (32-3) earned their second consecutive district championship Friday, defeating Rockwood Summit, 2-0, in the Class 4 District 2 final at Windsor.