The Washington softball Lady Jays (32-3) earned their second consecutive district championship Friday, defeating Rockwood Summit, 2-0, in the Class 4 District 2 final at Windsor.
Washington ace Taylor Brown fired the complete game shutout, recording her 15th strikeout on the game-clinching pitch. She allowed three hits and three walks.
The Lady Jays scored on an RBI double by Maddie Guevara in the third inning and Elizabeth Reed added an insurance run by scoring on a wild pitch in the fifth.
Washington advances to host Cape Girardeau Notre Dame in the Class 4 state quarterfinals Wednesday at Lakeview Park. The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
Check the Wednesday Missourian for more details from the game.
Box Score
RS - 0+0+0+0+0+0+0=0
WAS - 0+0+1+0+1+0+0=2
