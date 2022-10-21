A third consecutive district shutout secured a second consecutive district title for the Washington softball Lady Jays.
Washington (32-3) defeated Rockwood Summit (23-5), 2-0, Friday in the finals of the Class 4 District 2 Tournament at Windsor High School in Imperial.
“Last year, this was almost like a state championship game, coming in against a tough Summit team,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We knew with them only having four losses it was going to be a very tough contest. Our defense stood behind Taylor (Brown). She was mowing them down and the girls made plays behind her.”
Washington shut out the No. 2-seeded Summit, the No. 4 seed, Windsor, and the No. 8 seed, Webster Groves, by a combined score of 33-0 to win their way through the bracket.
Washington will host District 1 champion Cape Girardeau Notre Dame (26-4) Wednesday in the Class 4 quarterfinals at Lakeview Park. The first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.
Brown, the ace of the pitching staff, fired the complete game shutout Friday, recording 15 strikeouts.
Summit managed just three hits and three walks.
The Lady Jays scored the first run in the bottom of the third. Lacy Monzyk drew a leadoff walk and stole second base before scoring on Maddie Guevara’s double.
“My heart was beating out of my chest,” Guevara said. “I was like, I have to get this run in. I can’t let my team down. I can’t let myself down. I have to get that run in.”
The Lady Jays added an insurance run in the fifth as Brown led off with a double and gave way to courtesy runner Elizabeth Reed.
Reed tagged up at second base and moved to third on a sacrifice fly by Guevara. She then scored on a wild pitch after being called out at the plate in a similar situation earlier in the contest.
“That’s our style is being aggressive,” Young said. “We want to put the pressure on the other team and we’re going to continue. The girls weren’t upset whatsoever (when it didn’t work out on the first try), and that’s just our style of doing it.”
Guevara led the team with two hits.
Myla Inman and Lacy Monzyk both singled.
Grace Molitor, the program’s single-season home run record holder (nine), was walked twice, including one intentional walk.
“It’s so unreal,” Molitor said. “Last year, when I was a freshman, I didn’t really take in any of the moment. I didn’t remember any of it. I didn’t know what was happening. This year, it’s all sinking in.”
Kelsie Holtmeyer, Monzyk, Brown and Inman each walked once.
Molitor and Monzyk were each credited with a stolen base.
Summit’s hits were three singles by Abigail Ulsas, Leila Miller and Elliotte Stevens.
Brown stranded five Summit baserunners in scoring position.
Sami Scholtz pitched all six innings for the Lady Falcons. She allowed two runs on five hits and six walks, striking out nine.