The softball Lady Jays hit an early speed bump Thursday at Lakeview Park, but were not deterred.
Washington (7-1, 2-0) rallied back from a 9-0 first-inning deficit to defeat visiting Wentzville Liberty (3-3, 1-1) in GAC Central play, 16-9.
The Lady Jays got one run back in the bottom of the second inning before tying it with an eight-run surge in the third.
Washington tallied four more runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth to win it pulling away.
“One of our weaknesses last year was playing from behind,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “This was a big statement game that saw us mature and fight back from nine runs down and put up 16 through six innings. (I am) so proud of the girls not giving up and staying together as a team.”
Christine Gerling was the starting pitcher, but exited the circle to play the field without recording an out in the first inning. She was charged with seven runs (six earned) on four hits and one walk.
Lacy Monzyk then recorded all 21 outs. In seven innings, she allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk, striking out seven.
“The kids were up to the challenge,” Young said. “We said they don’t score another run and keep chipping away. Lacy Monzyk had a stellar performance.”
The Lady Jays broke out the big sticks in the third inning as Taylor Brown and Myla Inman walloped back-to-back home runs.
Grace Molitor added a third home run later in the inning.
Emily Bruckerhoff was the team’s hit leader on the day with three knocks — a double and two singles.
Bruckerhoff drove in four runs and scored twice.
Inman added to her solo home run with a single, a stolen base and two additional runs scored.
Monzyk doubled twice, scored and drove in a run.
Brown’s blast was good for three RBIs. She also drew a walk and was hit by a pitch.
Molitor’s homer was a two-run blast. She finished with a total of three RBIs and two runs scored.
Lauren Opfer doubled and scored.
Maddie Guevara singled, stole a base and scored twice.
Kendall Nix and Kelsie Holtmeyer both singled, scored and drove in a run.
Gerling singled and scored.
Loren Thurmon scored once.
Elizabeth Reed stole two bases.
Liberty tallied 10 hits in the game, led by two knocks apiece from Sam Kozlowski and Morgan Murphy.
Payton Hemmer, Anna Strother, Baylie Roetemeyer, Alivia Bartlow, Charlotte Thorton and Addyson Murphy each had one hit.
Brianna Rowland, Zoey Arnold and Strother divided Liberty’s pitching duties.
The Lady Jays resume conference play Tuesday, on the road at Ft. Zumwalt East at 4:30 p.m.
