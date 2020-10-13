Two home runs, including a grand slam by Emily Bruckerhoff, propelled the Washington softball Lady Jays to a 17th straight win.
Washington (17-5, 9-1) smashed its way to a 9-1 home win against Francis Howell North (7-7, 5-5) Tuesday.
After extending the winning streak to 18 games Wednesday at Pacific, the Lady Jays saw the streak come to an end with a 4-1 home loss Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt East (9-12, 4-6).
Washington had already clinched the GAC Central title the previous week.
Howell North
Christine Gerling was the winning pitcher. In six innings, she allowed one run on four hits and a walk, striking out four.
Taylor Brown finished the game. In one inning pitched, she struck out two and walked one.
Bruckerhoff’s slam in the fifth inning was part of a five-run rally that extended a 2-1 lead.
Brown’s solo home run an inning earlier broke a 1-1 tie.
The Lady Jays added two more insurance runs in the sixth.
Out of 14 Washington hits in the game, a total of six came from Lexi Lewis and Gerling, who finished with three hits apiece.
Gerling doubled and drove in two runs.
Lewis singled three times, stole a base and scored twice.
Emma Vodnansky doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Mylan Inman doubled and scored.
Brown added to her home run by drawing a walk and scoring a second time.
Lacy Monzyk, Kendall Nix and Allie Huddleston each singled.
Monzyk stole a base.
Hope Ramsey scored a run.
Zumwalt East
Washington led 1-0 for much of the game after scoring the first run in the bottom of the second.
Zumwalt East took the lead with two runs in the sixth inning and added two more in the seventh.
Gerling tossed the first five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on two hits and three walks. She recorded eight strikeouts.
Brown threw two innings and allowed two runs on two hits and a walk, striking out four.
At the plate, Kelsie Holtmeyer doubled and singled. She drove in Inman for Washington’s only run.
Brown and Vodnansky both singled. Vodnansky stole a base.
Chloe Smallfield pitched all seven innings for Zumwalt East and limited the Lady Jays to one run on four hits and a walk. She struck out two.
Kayla Kindler delivered the big blows with a two-run home run in the sixth inning to take the lead and then an RBI double in the seventh.
Washington hosts Union in the regular season finale Monday at Lakeview Park at 4:30 p.m.