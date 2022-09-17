For the third time in 2022, the Washington softball Lady Jays made the championship round of a tournament.
Washington (19-2) extended a nine-game winning streak Tuesday, defeating both Hillsboro (11-4), 5-1, and Rockwood Summit (10-3), 7-5, in bracket play at the Suburban Softball Showdown in Affton.
The wins advanced Washington to play for the championship against Lafayette Wednesday.
In the semifinals, the Lady Jays fended off Summit in a rematch of last season’s district championship game.
The Washington defense didn’t get much of a workout in the game as ace pitcher Taylor Brown recorded 21 strikeouts across the seven-inning contest.
“As coaches, you’re looking at it going ‘Is this real?’ — that’s a rarity to see that,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “She’s a special player. She has great character and is a great teammate, so she knows its not just her out there — it’s her defense and her battery too.”
Emily Bruckerhoff’s two-run home run in the top of the sixth inning gave Washington the last two runs it needed to beat Summit. It also tied Bruckerhoff with the program’s career record for home runs.
Both Summit and Hillsboro will both be assigned to Class 4 District 2 along with the Lady Jays this postseason, giving Washington the edge in the race for the No. 1 seed in the district tournament.
Brown fanning 21 batters accounted for every single Summit out of the contest.
The Lady Jays committed two errors in the field, Summit posted five hits and Brown issued six walks.
Brown was charged with five runs (three earned) in the contest.
Washington scored once in the first and the score stood at 1-0 until Summit rallied for three runs in the top of the fifth.
The Lady Jays immediately tied it back up in the bottom of the fifth with two runs of their own.
Washington then broke loose for four more runs in the sixth inning.
After Elizabeth Reed doubled home the go-ahead run, Christine Gerling bunted for a hit and Reed scored on an ensuing error.
Bruckerhoff’s big fly then served as extra insurance and proved vital as Summit came back for two runs in the seventh.
Lacy Monzyk, Reed and Brown each had doubles in the contest.
Maddie Guevara, Grace Molitor, Brown, Monzyk and Gerling recorded singles.
Bruckerhoff drove in two runs. Brown, Molitor and Reed each drove in one.
Runs were scored by Myla Inman, Kendall Nix, Monzyk, Guevara, Reed, Gerling and Bruckerhoff.
Guevara recorded Washington’s only stolen base.
Washington flew past the Lady Hawks for the second time this season, after a prior meeting in pool play at the Sullivan Tournament.
Hillsboro took the early lead in this rematch, scoring first in the bottom of the second.
The Lady Jays weren’t able to score the equalizer until the top of the sixth when Guevara reached on an error, stole second, moved to third on Molitor’s sacrifice bunt and then scored on Gerling’s single.
With the tying run taken care of, Washington then rallied for four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Lauren Opfer was the winning pitcher. In seven innings, she struck out four and held the Lady Hawks to just one unearned run on five hits with no walks.
At the plate, Washington collected seven hits, all singles, and drew two walks.
Monzyk and Gerling both had two hits.
Kelsie Holtmeyer, Bruckerhoff and Molitor added one hit apiece.
Guevara was hit by a pitch twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Monzyk stole once and scored once.
Bruckerhoff and Holtmeyer each scored once.
Monzyk, Brown, Molitor and Gerling were each credited with a run batted in.
Kaylee Hilton pitched all seven innings for Hillsboro. She was charged with five runs (two earned) on seven hits and two walks.
Hilton recorded six strikeouts.
Following the tournament, the last one the Lady Jays will play in before the postseason, Washington has its first series of off days of the season.
Washington returns to its league schedule Monday for a 4 p.m. contest at Holt. The Lady Jays defeated Holt earlier this season.