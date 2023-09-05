Despite surrendering three runs in the final inning, the Washington softball Lady Jays recorded another win Thursday.
Washington (6-0, 2-0) knocked off GAC Central foe Wentzville Liberty (3-2, 1-1) with a 9-3 road win.
“We left so many baserunners on and Liberty is a very good conference opponent,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We kept chipping away, but never had the big inning.”
The Lady Jays started out with one run in the first inning before opening things up with a five-run rally in the second frame.
Washington added one more run in the third and two in the fifth, leading 9-0 before Liberty scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Taylor Brown pitched four shutout innings and recorded the win, improving to 4-0 in the circle this season. She notched 11 strikeouts and allowed just one hit.
Lauren Opfer closed things out. In the final three innings, she allowed three runs on four hits and struck out one.
It was a hit parade for the Lady Jays at the dish as Washington put together 17 total hits.
Lacy Monzyk tripled and Brown doubled while the remainder of the knocks went for singles.
Grace Molitor, Christine Gerling, Madisen Meyer, Kelsie Holtmeyer, Ella Lause, Kendall Nix, Monzyk and Brown all turned in two hits apiece.
Maddie Guevara added a single and was hit by a pitch.
Molitor drew a walk.
Elizabeth Reed, Gerling and Monzyk each stole a base.
Holtmeyer and Lause both scored two runs.
Monzyk, Brown, Guevara and Nix all scored once.
Molitor and Brown each drove in three runs.
Monzyk collected two RBIs and Lause drove in one.
Brianna Rowland pitched five innings for Liberty and allowed nine runs on 15 hits and one walk.
Zoey Arnold pitched two shutout innings out of the bullpen and gave up two hits.
Ella Smith singled twice and scored for the Lady Eagles.
Baylie Roetemeyer doubled.
Charlotte Thornton singled, scored and drove in a run.
Morgan Murphy and Alivia Bartlow each added a single.
Kiersten York drove in a run.
Payton Hemmer scored once.
Washington spent Labor Day weekend at the Francis Howell Tournament and next plays Tuesday in a home conference matchup against Ft. Zumwalt East at 4:30 p.m.
