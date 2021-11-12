In the wake of a dominant Class 4 state tournament performance, the Washington softball Lady Jays are making national noise.
In the latest National Fastpitch Coaches Association poll, the Lady Jays, who finished the season 32-5, were ranked third nationally.
Lee’s Summit West (25-10) and Francis Howell Central (25-9), who played for the MSHSAA Class 5 championship, were ranked 14 and 18, respectively.
Only two unbeaten schools, Skutt Catholic (33-0), of Nebraska, and Lutheran (29-0), of Colorado, held a higher rank than the Lady Jays.
Other top 15 programs in the poll included Holy Family, Colorado; North Gwinnett, Georgia; Legend, Colorado; East Coweta, Georgia; Horizon, Colorado; Fossil Ridge, Colorado; Southmoore, Oklahoma; Hastings, Nebraska; Piedmont, Oklahoma; Washington, Oklahoma; and Lincoln Southwest, Nebraska.