Trailing by double digits in the first quarter, the Washington basketball Lady Jays had to turn things around fast Wednesday.
They did just that, rallying back with an 18-4 second quarter on the way to a victory at Lindbergh (6-7), 39-31.
Washington improved to 7-6 with the win.
Lindbergh started the game on a 12-2 run and led 12-5 at the end of the first period.
After Washington’s big second quarter, the Lady Jays held a 23-16 lead going into halftime.
After three quarters, Washington remained in front, 29-23.
“Throughout the game, our defensive effort really picked up,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “Lindbergh rallied late to pull within two at 33-31, but we were able to knock down six consecutive free throws late - two by Ingrid Figas and four by Elizabeth Reed to salt it away.”
Reed finished with a team high of 18 points, adding five rebounds, one steal and one assist.
Figas posted 10 points with four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Taylor Brown posted four points, 10 rebounds, five steals, two assists and one block.
Kelsey Brueggemann chipped in three points.
Gabby Lindemann had two points with 10 rebounds and two steals.
Abi Waters netted two points, four rebounds and two steals.
Emma Briggs pulled down one rebound.
Washington plays Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt East.