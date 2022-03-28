The Lady Jays made about as good a start to the track season as they possibly could.
Washington raced to first place at Pacific’s quad meet Tuesday with 132 points, more than double any other team at the event, which was the season opener for all four schools.
Pacific tallied 63 points, New Haven 35 and St. Francis Borgia Regional 21.
“It was a good first meet for us,” New Haven Head Coach John Tucker said. “On the girls side, we are very young so it was a good first experience and introduction to what a track meet is like. We didn’t run any relays. Instead, we focused on times in open events to figure out who will be on our relays.”
Event results were as follows:
• 100-meter dash — Washington’s Lexi Lewis won in 13.32. Pacific’s Ella Murphy placed second.
Washington’s Denise Heggemann was third.
• 200-meter dash — Washington’s Lewis won again in 29.37. New Haven’s Gracie Steele finished second and Washington’s Heggemann third.
• 400-meter dash — Pacific’s Aleyna Daniel won in 1:05.79. Pacific’s Liberty Blackburn finished second and Washington’s Trinity Cragun third.
• 800-meter run — Washington’s Julia Donnelly won in 2:46.14, followed by Washington’s Lindsay Sprung in second and Borgia’s Madelyn Christiansen in third.
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s Donnelly won in 5:55.74. Washington teammates Isabella Von Behren and Leah Wheeler finished second and third, respectively.
• 3,200-meter run — Washington’s Wheeler won in 13:21.13. Von Behren finished second.
• 100-meter high hurdles — Pacific’s Lexi Lay won in 15.65. Washington’s Ingrid Figas was second and Kelsee Crego third.
• 300-meter low hurdles — Pacific’s Lay won in 49.16. Washington’s Figas placed second and Pacific’s Lillian Prokawski third.
• 400-meter relay — Washington’s Crego, Heggemann, Maddie Guevara and Lewis won in 55.07. Pacific placed second.
• 800-meter relay — Washington’s Crego, Heggemann, Ella Kroeter and Lewis won in 1:57.43.
• 1,600-meter relay — Washington’s Crego, Donnelly, Figas and Cragun won in 4:42.96. Borgia placed second.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington’s Donnnelly, Wheeler, Von Behren and Sprung finished in 11:20.1.
• Shot put — Pacific’s Lay had the top throw of 10.3 meters. New Haven’s Aubri Meyer took second and Lexi Feldmann third.
• Discus — Washington’s Alyssa Repke won with a throw of 30.19 meters. New Haven’s Feldmann placed second. Washington’s Kaitlyn Frankenberg took third.
• High jump — Washington’s Avery Johnson won with a mark of 1.31, topping Pacific’s Blackburn and Prokawski on a tiebreaker.
• Long jump — Pacific’s Lay won with a mark of 5.1 meters.
Head Coach Jim Menderski reported her jump was a new school record. Washington’s Figas was second and New Haven’s Steele third.
• Triple jump — New Haven’s Peyton Sumpter won with a jump of 9.75 meters.
New Haven’s Steele was second and Washington’s Johnson third.
• Pole vault — New Haven’s Janelle Cronin won by clearing 1.82 meters, besting New Haven’s runner-up Julia Faris and Borgia’s third-place finisher Mia Jacobsen on a tiebreaker.
• Javelin — Borgia’s Elizabeth Sinnott won with a throw of 29.4 meters. New Haven’s Aubri Meyer was second and Washington’s Abigail Meyer third.