One meet down and one win in the books for Washington Lady Jays cross country.
The Washington girls scored 34 points to win Friday at St. Charles’ First Capital Invitational. The Blue Jays did not field enough male runners for a team score in that race.
The Lady Jays finished in front of Lutheran St. Charles (42 points), Visitation Academy (65) and St. Charles (81). Parkway North, Francis Howell Central, Ft. Zumwalt West, Ft. Zumwalt North, Troy, Rosati-Kain, Principia and Valley Park each fielded individual female runners.
On the boys side, Lutheran St. Charles scored 33 points to lead the field.
“We were very pleased with the way all our kids raced,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “Very gutsy performances for the first race of the year. We were able to compare times to last year on the same course, and our improvements were drastic. Of all the kids that were returning, we dropped a total of just over 11 minutes of time compared to last year.”
Junior Julia Donnelly led the Lady Jays, finishing second overall in a time of 20:09.41.
Parkway North senior Tabitha Bevan was the lead runner in 19:55.55.
Junior Leah Wheeler was the second Lady Jays’ runner to finish, taking 12th individually in 22:11.06.
Rounding out the Lady Jays’ times were Annelise Obermark (17th, 22:46.76), Kendra Bliss (21st, 23:28.17), Lindsay Sprung (25th, 24:09.26) and Avery Johnson (32nd, 25:26.05).
Ethan Bliss was the top performer for the Washington boys, finishing 15th in 18:30.71.
Sean Barry also ran for the Blue Jays, placing 51st in 23:04.28.
Caleb Lind of Lutheran St. Charles won the boys race in 16:16.78.
“We have been pleased with the way training has been going,” Olszowka said. “We have been hammering some high-quality miles and practice, and it is showing early in the season. We have a lot of work to do to get prepared for districts, but we will do everything we can to be ready.”