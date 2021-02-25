While the state wrestling tournament is old hat for two Washington Lady Jays wrestlers, it will be a new experience for two more this year.
Four Lady Jays made the cut for the tournament by finishing in the top three Saturday at the Class 1 Section 1 Tournament in St. Clair. No team scores were kept for the event.
Allison Meyer (117 pounds) and Mia Reed (107) are both going to the state tournament for the third year in a row. Both have made it to the event every year since girls wrestling was made its own separate sport apart from boys wrestling for the 2018-19 season.
McKenna Deckelman (127) and Julia Donnelly (102) are both first-time qualifiers.
The state meet takes place Tuesday, March 9, at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Meyer, undefeated on the season with a 42-0 record, cruised to first place in her division with three wins by pin.
In the first two rounds, Meyer finished her opponents in under two minutes, topping De Soto’s Isabella Hartwell in 25 seconds and Lafayette’s Shayla Wade in 1:53.
Meyer pinned Parkway South’s Nadia Middendorf in 3:44 in the first-place match.
Reed and Deckelman each finished second in their weight classes.
Reed started with a quarterfinal win by pin against Lee Ann Dobbs of Festus in 1:45. She then won a 3-0 decision against Northwest’s Madison Bellinger in the semifinals.
Lafayette’s Faith Cole, unbeaten on the season at 33-0, pinned Reed in the first-place match.
Cole, a defending state champion, has accounted for four of Reed’s five losses on the year.
Deckelman won her first two bouts by decision, outpointing Poplar Bluff’s Alexis Rowland in the quarterfinals, 7-5, and then Lindbergh’s Kaylin Homfeld in the semifinals, 7-1.
Donnelly started with a win by pin over Hancock’s Zilynn Watt in 1:21 but then had to fight her way back through the consolation bracket after falling in the semifinals to Lindbergh’s Audrey Scherer by a 7-0 decision.
Donnelly won by a 6-0 decision in the consolation semifinals against Jackson’s Kaiden Weisbrod.
Since only three wrestlers from each weight class qualified for the state event, the third-place match was then pivotal for Donnelly.
She came through with a pin in the third period against North County’s Belle White, finishing in 4:34.
Washington had four more wrestlers at the sectional meet that did not advance.
Kendra Bliss (122) lost in the first round against Festus’ Lauren Mills by technical fall, 15-0. She then rebounded to score a 15-4 major decision against Waynesville’s Jaylen Williams.
Annelise Obermark (137) was edged out in a tight 8-7 decision by Mehlville’s Naida Abdijanovic in the first round but regrouped to pin De Soto’s Riley Coleman (2:46) in the consolation bracket.
St. Clair’s Kaitlyn Janson, whom Obermark split with 1-1 at the district tournament, won a 7-0 decision to eliminate Obermark in the consolation semifinals.
Shelby Whitacre (151) fell by pin in the first round to Webster Groves’ Hannah Jansen. She then came back to pin Rolla’s Ayosoreoluna Ilesaanmi in 1:18 in the first consolation round.
De Soto’s Ella Bradley pinned Whitacre in the consolation semifinals.
Lindsay Sprung (132) ended her sectional run after two matches. She was pinned by Seckman’s Madison Conrad and finished on the short end of a 1-0 decision to Northwest’s Hallie Becker.