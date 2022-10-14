It’s a program first for the Washington golf Lady Jays.
Washington shot a combined 369 to place second in the Class 3 District 1 Tournament Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, qualifying the entire team to compete at the MSHSAA Championships for the first time.
“I’m extremely proud of the girls for the way they have handled themselves all year,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “At times this year they have known they could play slightly better, but they kept working and improving as the season progressed. Advancing a team takes all 10 players we had in the program throughout the year, and all 10 players should be proud of themselves for the way they attacked the season and had great success from it.”
Visitation Academy won the district with 328 strokes.
Pacific ranked 12th at 483 and Union scored 497 to finish 13th.
Washington will send its golfers to the Columbia Country Club this coming Monday and Tuesday for the Class 3 state tournament, a two-day 36-hole event.
“Our job for the rest of the week will be to improve as much as we can and attack the state tournament with as much competitive drive as we can,” Fischer said. “These girls have earned the chance to play on the biggest stage of the year next week.”
Mehlville’s Evangelina Brown won the district’s individual competition with a score of 71, breaking even with par and finishing five strokes ahead of runner-up Meera Ashish Upadhyay from Ladue.
Washington freshman Abby Blackwell had an all-district round, finishing eighth overall with 83 strokes.
Ella Martin placed 14th for the Lady Jays with 91 strokes and Molly Buschmann tied for 18th at 93.
Isabella Fitzgerald (28th, 102) and Lily Nieder (34th, 109) wrapped things up for Washington.
Neither Pacific nor Union had a golfer make the state cut, ending the season for both programs.
Aaliyah Haddox was Pacific’s top finisher, tying for 36th place at 111.
Union’s Lily Koch was five strokes back of Haddox, placing 42nd at 116. Her teammate, Lilly Koss, ranked 48th at 120.
“It was a rough day for us,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “A lot of it was that four of my five golfers had never been to a district competition before so the pressure probably got to them a little. Also to our district’s credit, there were a lot of really good golfers out there. I think next year with some returners we should be more prepared to compete than we were this year.”
Wunderlich sees hope for the future.
“I think she will only get better and better,” Wunderlich said of Koch, a freshman.
Pacific’s Gillian Bennett and Lainie Greer and Union’s Skylar Traffas all tied for 51st with a score of 122.
Jenna Pettus (59th, 128) and Lauren Jackson (62nd, 137) rounded out the Pacific scorecard.
Union’s Hannah Gillison and Amelia Thompson each shot a 139 to tie for 64th place.