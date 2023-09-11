Winning three sets in a row, the Lady Jays took down the defending GAC Central champions.
Washington volleyball (5-1, 2-0) won for the fifth match in a row Thursday, taking a four-set win on the road at Wentzville Liberty (3-2, 1-1), 20-25, 25-23, 26-24, 25-23.
While the Lady Eagles won the first set of the night, it was all Lady Jays from that point forward.
“Last night was a big night for not only our varsity team, but our whole program winning an important conference game,” Washington Head Coach Olivia Strode said. “The girls kept their composure against the reigning conference champs.”
Washington libero Sydney Harbath turned in 25 digs.
“Sydney Harbath was all over the court, digging their offensive swings,” Strode said. “Liberty was a picking up a lot of our hits as my hitters had a lot of attempts and collectively 53 kills in the four sets.”
Complete statistics from the match were not available at print deadline.
Washington next plays Saturday at the St. Francis Borgia Tournament.
