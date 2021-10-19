Despite two set wins Thursday, a match win in the GAC Central continues to elude the Lady Jays.
Ft. Zumwalt North (14-9-2, 6-3) won at Blue Jay Gym against Washington (6-19-3, 0-8) Tuesday, 25-22, 26-24, 25-23.
Francis Howell North (7-15-1, 2-6) then nudged by the Lady Jays, also at Washington, in five sets Thursday, 25-23, 23-25, 25-14, 13-25, 15-12.
“It was great to see how much we have improved since the last time we played them,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “The girls fought really hard and applied what we have been working on.”
Zumwalt North
Jessie Tovo knocked down eight kills for the Lady Jays, followed by Alexis Barks (seven), Jora Weaver (seven), Chloe Holtmeyer (five), Abigail Gilliatt (four) and Ella Kroeter (two).
Weaver led in blocks with six. Barks, Emma Briggs and Gilliatt each blocked two. Jillian Huellinghoff and Tovo both blocked one.
Gilliatt posted 28 assists. Ingrid Figas recorded two assists.
Kroeter served two aces and Barks one.
Sophie Nieder led the defense with 12 digs, followed by Gracie Meyer (six), Figas (six), Gilliatt (four), Huellinghoff (two), Tovo (two), Briggs (one) and Barks (one).
Statistics for Thursday’s match were not available at print deadline.
Washington concludes the regular season this coming Tuesday at home against Ft. Zumwalt South at 5 p.m. District tournaments begin Thursday, Oct. 21.