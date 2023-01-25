Washington will have the chance to keep one of the winners’ bracket trophies at home at the Ninth Annual Washington Girls Basketball Tournament.
The Lady Jays (9-5) opened the tournament with a win Monday, defeating the slightly higher-seeded Oakville (9-5), 43-35.
Washington, which had been seeded fifth in the bracket, moves into the semifinal round to play No. 1 Lutheran South Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.
The tournament’s second-round games, which had originally been slated for Wednesday, were moved up 24 hours in anticipation of oncoming inclement weather and poor travel conditions.
“Good defense leads to great offense and that’s what we were able to do tonight,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said, noting the win put the team on a high note for a postgame birthday celebration for junior exchange student Pauline Guillot. “Overall, we’re moving to the right and we’re very excited about that. We have a very tough Lutheran South team tomorrow night and we don’t get to practice, so we’re going to have to bring it. We’re moving in the right direction and that’s where we want to go.”
Oakville, the No. 4 seed, slides into the consolation bracket to take on No. 8 Pacific Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Washington trailed in the early-going, but a two from freshman Hannah Obermark at the buzzer gave the Lady Jays an 11-10 lead at the end of the first period.
“Hannah’s been scoring 20 points in JV games, so I wanted to get her some varsity minutes,” Meyer said. “She does a great job for us defensively as well. She keeps her composure, stays calm and hits that four-footer, and that was a huge bucket. We needed it.”
Oakville slipped back ahead, 19-18, going into halftime.
Washington pulled back ahead in the final minute of the third quarter on a Josie Kluesner two followed by a steal and a transition layup from Elizabeth Reed.
However, Oakville was able to even things up from the free throw line inside the final 30 seconds and the teams ended the third period all square at 29-29.
Cierra Murrell dropped through the first six points of the final quarter to move the Lady Jays ahead for good.
“The halftime talk, we talked about moving the basketball more and setting better screens,” Meyer said. “Then we had some kids like sophomore Josie Kluesner come in, Hannah Obermark, Alayna Royal and Karisa Latcher, and they just did an outstanding job setting up our half-court trap, turning it over and starting the pressure. The second half was night-and-day difference from the first.”
Reed finished with a game-high 16 points.
Murrell scored 11, including eight points in the fourth quarter.
Kendall Nix posted five points.
Gabby Lindemann added three points.
Kelsey Brueggemann, Sydney Harbath, Kluesner and Obermark each ended with two points.
Sammi Simokaitis led Oakville with nine points.
Other scorers for the Lady Tigers included Sarah Hinkamp (eight points), Sydney Baker (five), Riley Sahrhage (five), Lexi Ezell (four), Allie Auer (three) and Amelia Bauer (one).
The tournament is slated to conclude Friday as originally planned.