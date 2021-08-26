The Washington softball Lady Jays appear ready to pick up right where they left off in 2020.
Washington worked itself into two leads Friday during a preseason jamboree at St. Francis Borgia, going ahead 8-2 against the hosts and 6-5 against Timberland at the event.
Highlights for Washington included not allowing a hit against the Lady Knights and committing just one error in the eight innings of scrimmages.
“We played strong defense and were well prepared for all of the game situations,” Head Coach Philip King said. “All four pitchers looked great on the mound. Everyone looked good defensively.”
After winning 18 games in a row in 2020 with a young squad that loses just three starters, Washington brings back the majority of that talent for another run.
Already known to have two returning first-team all-conference pitchers in sophomores Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling, Washington showed two more sophomore arms it can rely on in the circle at the jamboree in Lauren Opfer and Lacy Monyzk.
“Lauren Opfer and Lacy Monzyk are both very strong pitchers,” King said. “Having them both around will help keep Brown and Gerling fresh for districts. It will be challenging getting four pitchers on the mound, but it is a good problem to have.”
Brown and Opfer both fired two no-hit innings against the Lady Knights, though Borgia was able to get baserunners due to the jamboree format starting innings with runners in different positions after the first set of at-bats.
Brown notched four strikeouts in her two innings, and Opfer struck out two.
Against Timberland, Gerling fired two innings and struck out one, allowing two earned runs on three hits and a walk.
Monzyk recorded three strikeouts and allowed one earned run on two hits.
Washington put together 14 hits between the two scrimmages — eight against Borgia and six versus Timberland.
Four hits went for doubles — two from Gerling, one from Alexis Lewis and one from Myla Inman.
Inman, a three-year starter at third base, drove in three runs against Timberland and finished the event with four RBIs total.
Gerling, sophomore Maddie Guevara and Inman each totaled three hits.
Small ball was an area King identified as needing work, however.
“As a whole, we were terrible getting bunts down,” he said. “If we are going to make a run in districts and hopefully the state tournament, we are going to have to improve bunting. We also struck out 10 times in just eight innings, so I would like to lower that number.”
The Lady Jays did make two successful sacrifice bunts and delivered two sacrifice flies.
Gerling and Monzyk both stole a base.
Washington opens the season Friday against Battle in the first round of the annual Troy Leadoff Classic, starting at 4 p.m.