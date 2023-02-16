The Lady Jays shared their flowers, but not the victory Monday.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 8:25 pm
The Lady Jays shared their flowers, but not the victory Monday.
Washington (13-9) won at home on senior night against St. Francis Borgia (8-16), 56-34.
On a night where Washington celebrated seniors Gabby Lindemann, Olivia Reed, and Emma Briggs, the Lady Jays also had flowers for Borgia seniors Natalie Alferman and Celia Gildehaus.
“It was just an awesome night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “It was an awesome atmosphere and the kids came to play.”
Three first quarter triples from a pair of freshmen helped propel Borgia to a 16-point first quarter.
Tatum Scheer notched two of the successful three-point endeavors and Clara Nowak connected on one.
“We hung in for a quarter, but were overwhelmed by the Jays pressure defense,” Borgia Head Coach Stacia Houlihan said. “Tatum Scheer had a good night shooting.”
A put back for Washington off an offensive rebound at the buzzer by Lindemann kept it a one possession game at the end of the first eight minutes with Borgia holding a 16-13 edge.
Washington’s Sydney Harbath and Borgia’s Scheer exchanged threes to open the second quarter.
After another exchange of baskets, Washington junior Elizabeth Reed connected on a triple with 4:45 to go, giving Washington the lead for good from then on.
Reed notched 14 points in the second quarter, including two triples and a perfect 6-6 mark from the free-throw line, as the Lady Jays outscored Borgia, 22-5, in the period.
“We had a really good second quarter,” Meyer said. “Elizabeth Reed just blew up. After the first quarter, we held them to three single digit quarters defensively.”
Washington went into the half with a 35-21 lead and remained in front, 42-27, after the end of the third quarter.
Elizabeth Reed led all scorers on the night with 22 points.
Lindemann was next for the Lady Jays with 11.
Her fellow forward, junior Cierra Murrell, notched nine points.
“Our goal in the second half was to put a little more pressure on their guards and getting offensive rebounds,” Meyer said. “Gabby, Cierra and Emma all did a great job at that and we got a lot of points off of put backs.”
Olivia Reed tallied six points for the Lady Jays.
Kendall Nix scored five.
Harbath’s three rounded out the Washington side of the scoresheet.
Scheer connected four times from three in the contest and ended with a team-high 14 points for Borgia.
Nowak finished with seven points.
Haley Vondera notched five points.
Alferman and Addison Carroll both scored three.
Sydney Kessler finished with two points.
Washington has another home game Tuesday as the Lady Jays take on Ft. Zumwalt East in GAC Central play at 7 p.m.
Borgia’s final regular season contest is next Monday at 7 p.m., a home game against Cor Jesu Academy.
