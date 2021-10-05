The Washington softball Lady Jays were flight inducers Wednesday.
Washington (19-5) launched three home runs to get the better of St. Francis Borgia Regional (5-10) in the crosstown rivalry game, 11-1.
Lacy Monzyk, Maddie Guevara and Emily Bruckerhoff each went deep for the Lady Jays. The three blasts accounted for six of Washington’s 11 runs on the day.
Monzyk’s home run came in the game’s first at-bat.
“We’re just rolling on, getting ready for district play,” Washington Assistant Coach Dane Gough said. “We’ve got one more game this week and then five next week, so next week is going to be a big one. I’m happy with our effort, and we’re going to continue to keep it rolling.”
Gough managed the game in the absence of Head Coach Philip King due to a non-COVID illness.
Washington added to its lead with five runs in the third inning, including Guevara’s three-run homer.
Borgia gained its run in the bottom of the third inning on an RBI double off the bat of Zoe Konys.
“Zoe’s been taking good at-bats,” Borgia Head Coach Andrew Eggert said. “Hopefully, she can continue that, too. She’s been a good leader for our team so far that other people are taking note of what she’s doing at the plate. Hopefully, they can manufacture that for themselves and replicate that moving forward and help us as we come down the home stretch.”
Five more Washington runs closed out the scoring in the fifth, including a two-run no-doubter well beyond the fence in left field that was hit by Bruckerhoff.
“We see those a lot in practices, scrimmages and even games,” Gough said. “If she gets ahold of it, it’s going to go.”
Christine Gerling recorded the win in the circle. In five innings, she allowed one run on three hits and one walk, striking out six.
“She commanded all her pitches,” Gough said. “She was changing speeds and hitting spots — everything we asked of her. We obviously had some things that we need to continue to work on with our defense (behind her), but she buckled down and left four runners stranded.”
Paige Vogelgesang pitched 4.2 innings for Borgia, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits and one walk with one strikeout.
Celia Gildehaus pitched the final out for the Lady Knights.
“We hung in there and battled,” Eggert said. “We had a couple physical mistakes that got away from us and let the score get to be a little bit more one-sided than we wanted it to be. Overall, our team brought a lot of energy and effort to our game, which we wanted to see moving toward the end of the season.”
Washington tallied 13 hits in the game. Gerling led the way with three hits, collecting two runs batted in.
Taylor Brown doubled, singled, scored and drove in a run.
Lexi Lewis doubled.
Monzyk added to her home run with a single and a walk, scoring three times.
Guevara added a single to go with her blast, scoring twice and stealing a base.
Bruckerhoff additionally singled along with her home run.
Myla Inman singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two runs.
Elizabeth Reed, running for Gerling, stole two bases and scored twice.
Grace Molitor scored once.
For the Lady Knights, Konys’ double was the biggest hit. Elizabeth Sinnott and Catherine King each singled.
Sinnott scored on the Konys double.
Averi Glosemeyer drew a walk.
Makayla Mundwiller sacrificed.
Washington resumed GAC Central play Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt South and will next travel Monday to Timberland for a 4:30 p.m. nonconference contest.
The Lady Knights hosted Union Thursday and play at New Haven Monday at 4:30 p.m.