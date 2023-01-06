Competing against a massive field of teams from multiple states, the Washington wrestling Lady Jays proved they were one of the very best.
Washington scored 142 points, ranking third out of 84 teams at the two-day tournament Thursday and Friday in Columbia.
Lebanon tallied 200 points to secure the team title, followed by Nixa (161). Matanzas, Florida (131), and Kansas City Liberty (123) rounded out the top five.
Kendra Bliss (125) reached the championship match, falling to Lauren Mills of Festus in a 7-0 decision.
Bliss won a medical forfeit against Smithville’s Svea Christensen before pinning North Kansas City’s Jennifer Lopez-Alvarado (0:56), Francis Howell Central’s Katelyn Guth (1:23), Odessa’s Emily Bischoff (0:25) and Edwardsville’s Holly Zugmaier (1:10) to reach the title match.
Julia Donnelly (110) took fourth place, falling to Liberty’s Jaden Breeden in the final round (1:06).
Donnelly won her first three matches, pinning Staley’s Allie Marrah (3:47), winning a 6-2 decision over Smith-Cotton’s Jazlyn Smith-Freeman and pinning Willard’s Bailee Cash (3;33), before falling in a major decision to Brookfield’s Jayden Keller in the semifinals.
In the consolation semifinals, Donnelly won a 5-0 decision against Lafayette’s Hannah Henderson.
Annelise Obermark (135) wrestled her way into the seventh-place match, ending eighth after a rematch loss to Belton’s Savanna Franklin (1:23).
Obermark went 4-3 overall for the tournament, winning against Marshfield’s Ariaha McIllwain (0:55), Matanzas’ Bre’anna Corley (1:13), Franklin (9-5) and Fatima’s Skyla Schroeder (6-2).
Ava Griffey (120) had a 4-2 win-loss mark for the two-day event. After a loss in her first bout, she reeled off four wins in a row over Kearney’s Hannah Pendzimas (0:56), Bixby, Oklahoma’s Isis Clinckenbeard (1:46), Park Hill South’s Mylee Lentz (0:52) and Marshfield’s Macie James (2:46).
Maggie Ortmann (155) ended on a 4-2 record, scoring pins against Willard’s Gina Sellers (2:12), Lindbergh’s Kate Jackson (1:35), Brooke Headley (0:27) and Liberty’s Isabelle Tali (0:20).
Loren Thurmon (170) won four of her six bouts, defeating Jefferson City’s Deja’nette Wallace (0:27), Lindbergh’s Elizabeth Williams (0:25), Brookfield’s Lilly Lindsay (1:51) and Blair Oaks’ Rylee Robinett (1:09).
Bri James (140) ended with a 3-2 record. She beat Battle’s Emmett Bryan (4:38), Park Hill South’s Germara Guillory (5:48) and North Kansas City’s Emily Williams (9-1).
Lindsey Mueller (100) posted a 2-2 record with wins over Harrisonvillve’s Cheyenne Jones (3:09) and Park Hill’s Nellie Dantzscher (0:56).
Nina Zimmermann (105) finished the tournament 2-2, winning matches over Nixa’s Ava Hansen (3:49) and Festus’ Sarah Gazaway (0:49).
Keira Soos (115) went 1-2, scoring a pin in the first round against Mexico’s Layla Fierge (0:53).
Stella Secor (130) earned a 1-2 mark with a first-round decision win against Brookfield’s Kaecen Brown (7-1).
Kristin Sprung (145) finished her tournament run at 1-2, winning her first matchup against North Point’s Caroline Frank (3:48).
Paytin Welsh (190) ended at 1-2, scoring a pin on Francis Howell Central’s Alanah Braun (5:31).
CJ Trevino (235) did not record a victory in her two attempts.
The Lady Jays have a home meet coming up Wednesday as they take on Warrenton and North County in a tri-meet at 5 p.m.