Another race and another finish near the top of the leaderboard for Washington senior Julia Donnelly.
Donnelly finished third individually in the girls Gold Division Saturday at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival, helping the Lady Jays to a sixth-place team finish with 227 points.
Ft. Zumwalt North led the team standings with 109 points. Benton was the boys Gold Division winner with 107 points.
Donnelly finished the race in 20:19.8, trailing individual leader Lauren Eftink, a Cape Girardeau Notre Dame junior, by 19.8 seconds.
Washington’s Nos. 2 and 3 runners, Presley Kiser (22:59.2) and Leah Wheeler (22:59.3), finished together in 58th and 59th place.
Another Washington pair, Annelise Obermark (23:43.7) and Kendra Bliss (23:45.3), crossed the finish line back-to-back in 75th and 76th place.
Isabella Von Behren finished in 24:52.2 to rank 106th in the division.
Washington’s lone boys runner, Logan Luttrell, placed 40th in his race with a time of 18:34.9.
Washington’s cross country program next runs at the Bowles Invitational this Saturday in Festus. Starting time is 9 a.m.