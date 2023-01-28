Westminster Christian Academy swam to a victory in its home waters Tuesday.
The host Lady Wildcats defeated visitors Washington and Principia in a girls swimming tri-meet, 170-74-51.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Mostly sunny skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. Slight chance of an afternoon shower. High 57F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..
Cloudy with showers. Low 29F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: January 28, 2023 @ 9:31 am
Westminster Christian Academy swam to a victory in its home waters Tuesday.
The host Lady Wildcats defeated visitors Washington and Principia in a girls swimming tri-meet, 170-74-51.
Washington was the runner-up.
Junior Ava Kauffeld was the Lady Jays’ lone race winner, placing first in the 100 breaststroke.
Full individual results were not available at print deadline.
Washington swam again Thursday, at Affton. Next up for the Lady Jays are the Gateway Athletic Conference Championships Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.