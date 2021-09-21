The Lady Jays came very close to cracking the final at the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown Wednesday.
After rain halted play Tuesday at the Kirkwood Athletic Association, Washington (12-4) resumed its first-round bracket play matchup with Lindbergh (3-7), winning 6-3.
In the semifinals, the Lady Jays fell behind Rockwood Summit (15-0), 6-1, but came back to tie the game with a five-run rally in the top of the sixth. However, Summit scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth. The game concluded an inning early due to a 90-minute time limit, breaking a 10-game Washington winning streak.
Summit went on to beat Marquette (13-4), 3-0, in the championship round of the tournament, hosted by Webster Groves.
Washington ended with an 11-1 loss to Hillsboro (11-5) in the third-place matchup.
Lindbergh
It was a pitcher’s duel for most of the game as Washington scored once in the bottom of the first inning Tuesday before play was halted.
When play resumed, the Lady Jays were unable to add to their lead until a five-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Lindbergh scored all three of its runs in the top of the sixth. The game concluded after six innings due to a time limit.
Taylor Brown blanked the Lady Flyers for five innings, striking out 12. She allowed just two hits and one walk.
Lacy Monzyk closed out the game. In one inning, she allowed three runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out one.
Monzyk led the Lady Jays at the plate with three hits. She was also hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored twice.
Christine Gerling doubled, singled and scored a run.
Myla Inman singled twice and scored.
Lexi Lewis singled and stole a base.
Maddie Guevara was hit by two pitches, scored a run and drove one in.
Emily Bruckerhoff scored once.
Brown was hit by a pitch.
Summit
After a scoreless first inning, Summit took a 2-0 lead in the second.
Washington scored once in the third, but Summit immediately answered with two runs in the bottom half to extend the lead to 4-1.
Summit added two more runs in the bottom of the fifth, making it 6-1.
Washington roared all the way back in the top of the sixth to tie things up, only for Summit to win it on a two-out single up the middle by Grace McGinnis.
Abby Ulsas set the stage for McGinnis with a two-out single and then stole second base to move into scoring position.
Gerling started in the circle. In three innings, she struck out five and allowed four unearned runs on one hit and five walks.
Lauren Opfer tossed 2.2 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks.
Brown doubled and singled twice with two RBIs in the contest.
Bruckerhoff doubled and singled.
Monzyk singled and scored a run.
Inman walked, scored and drove in a run.
Lewis walked and scored.
Loren Thurmon walked and drove in a run.
Guevara, Elizabeth Reed and Grace Molitor each scored once.
Hillsboro
Washington opened the scoring in the bottom of the third, but Hillsboro tied it back up in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Hawks then rallied for 10 runs in the top of the fifth inning, capitalizing on three Washington errors, to make the difference in the contest.
Brown tossed 4.1 innings with seven strikeouts and allowed five runs on four hits and four walks.
Opfer pitched next and recorded one out, a strikeout, but allowed six unearned runs on four hits and three walks.
Monzyk came in to get the last out.
At the plate, Brown doubled and singled.
Thurmon singled twice.
Inman singled and drove in a run.
Gerling walked and scored.
Monzyk and Guevara both walked.
Reed stole a base.
The Lady Jays play a road doubleheader Saturday at Marquette, starting at 9 a.m.