Four points was all that separated the Lady Jays from a trophy finish at the MSHSAA Class 2 Girls Wrestling Championships.
Washington scored 85 points in the two-day event Friday and Saturday at Mizzou Arena, finishing fifth in the final team standings. The top four schools receive trophies.
The Lady Jays were led by 125-pound state champion Kendra Bliss, 135-pound state finalist Annelise Obermark and 110-pound third-place winner Julia Donnelly.
Lebanon captured the team state championship with 134.5 points. Marquette was the runner up with 105 and KC Liberty ranked third with 97.
Nixa scored 89 points to finish just ahead of the Lady Jays.
“They went into the meet expecting to trophy and they fell short,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “So, we are definitely dealing with a lot of disappointment, but in a couple of days they will move on and work towards next season’s goals. I think a lot of teams would love to be in this position we are, but not this group of young ladies. This weekend was not enough for them. So, it’s exciting to have a team like that and we will continue to work hard in the offseason so that no matter how high of goals they set for next year’ they can obtain them.”
Bliss operated on another level above the rest of her bracket, finishing all four of her matches by pin in less than two minutes.
“I think there’s no point of pushing it longer, especially here,” Bliss said. “I’ve done that in the past where I’ve pushed it past further than I needed to and it kicks me in the butt. So, if I know I can finish it and I’m good enough to finish it, then that’s the plan.”
Bliss, a junior, reached the finals via pins of Belton’s Lauren Patrick (0:33), Holt’s Eleanor Manning (0:11) and Lebanon’s Halea Bartel (1:53).
She then capped the tournament with a 1:28 pin of Nixa’s Addison Harkins to seal the win.
“It is pretty hard to put on a more dominating performance at the state meet than what Kendra did,” Ohm said. “All first period falls is beyond impressive. It is definitely a statement that she is the best girl in that bracket.”
Bliss ended the season with a 49-3 record.
Obermark, also a junior, defeated Platte County’s Giada Cucchiara (0:55) in the first round and then knocked off unbeaten Brenya Crahan of Nixa in the quarterfinals by an 8-0 major decision.
“I feel like my best match was definitely yesterday, beating the Nixa girl,” Obermark said. “It was hard to believe I was actually in the finals.”
Obermark defeated Francis Howell’s Bailey Bridges in the semifinals by a 12-5 decision.
That meant the two top wrestlers in that weight class both came from Class 2 District 1 as Obermark matched up against Parkway South’s Janiah Jones in the finals.
Jones repeated her prior success with a 12-6 decision win, handing Obermark second place.
Obermark won 44 matches with eight losses on the year.
Donnelly, a senior, won her first two matchups with a 4-2 decision over Ozark’s Victoria Dunn and a 2:56 pin of Staley’s Ellie Marrah.
In the semifinals, Lebanon’s Jessa Joiner shut out Donnelly for a 15-0 technical fall. Joiner went on to win the state title.
“Immediately after dropping her semifinal match she wanted to know what she had to do to earn enough team points for us to reach the podium,” Ohm said. “Most athletes would (have) been focused on losing such a huge match, but Julia immediately wanted to know how she can help her team not herself reach their goals.”
Donnelly achieved wins in her final two outings, a 9-0 major decision over Francis Howell North’s Isabelle Apple in the consolation semifinals and then a 4-2 decision against KC Liberty’s Jaden Breeden for third.
Breeden had previously pinned Donnelly in the third-place match of Battle High School’s annual Wonder Woman Tournament back in December.
“We thought about how this is my last high school match and that I have to make it count,” Donnelly said. “I wish I could have done better, but you get what you can take and third, I can take that.”
Donnelly, 34-4 on the season, finished her high school wrestling career as a three-time state medalist along with multiple state medals in cross country.
Washington had two other wrestlers narrowly miss the podium after falling in the bubble round Saturday morning.
Junior Ava Griffey (120 pounds), graduating a year early and heading to William Jewell College, and sophomore Maggie Ortmann (155) both made it through the first day Friday.
Griffey lost her opening bout in a 5-3 decision to Park Hill’s Allison Gonier.
She came back to score pins against Branson’s Daphne Worley (2:01) and Belton’s Sydney Stifter (4:07).
Ozark’s Maelynn Sunlie ended Griffey’s run by a 10-4 decision.
Ortmann started with a pin of Holt’s Lainey Ferrell (1:57), but fell in the quarterfinals to Nixa’s Calyese Dupree (1:48).
Ortmann wrapped Friday with a 0:30 pin of Rolla’s Ryan Garthoefner in a district medal round rematch.
Starting off Saturday, Ft. Zumwalt West’s Maria Ignatova advanced with a 0:40 pin of Ortmann.
Senior Nina Zimmermann (105) recorded one win for Washington in her first bout against North Kansas City’s Elena Moore (2:37).
Back-to-back losses to undefeated Kate Cooper of Timberland (1:21), the eventual state champion, and Nixa’s Ava Hansen ended Zimmermann’s tournament.
Sophomore Kristin Sprung dropped a pair of decisions. She was outpointed by Ladue’s Scarlette Maier (6-1) and Waynesville’s Haylee Fort (1-0).
Griffey posted a 41-10 record on the year, Ortmann 38-15, Zimmermann 45-9 and Sprung 27-24.