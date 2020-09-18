It wasn’t the weekend the Lady Jays would have liked to have had at the St. Francis Borgia Regional Tournament Saturday.
Washington (3-4) suffered four defeats at the event, finishing in eighth place. The Lady Jays fell to St. Dominic (7-1-1), 25-9, 25-23, Timberland (3-2-2), 27-25, 25-12, Francis Howell North (2-4-1), 25-23, 28-26, and Troy (4-4-1) 17-25, 26-24, 25-22.
Abby Redd led the team in kills for the tournament with 12. She added three digs and four aces.
Jessie Tovo notched 11 kills and five digs.
Emma Duncan recorded 10 kills, five digs and one block.
Ingrid Figas ended with nine kills, three blocks and one dig.
Hallie Giesike posted seven kills, three blocks, three assists, four digs and one ace.
Claire Strubberg put down seven kills and made one dig.
Sophie Howell notched four kills, three blocks and five digs.
Maddi Ridder, Jackie Oetterer and Josie Obermark each recorded two kills.
Oetterer posted 65 assists and 20 digs.
Obermark added 22 digs and four aces.
Libero Morgan Gratza picked up 45 digs with three assists and one ace.
Josie Collier ended with 20 digs and one assist.
Sophie Nieder contributed five digs.
Washington went to Owensville Monday and Wentzville Liberty Tuesday. The Lady Jays will next host Ft. Zumwalt North in league play Thursday at 6 p.m.