Two area girls golf teams played in their first big 18-hole event Thursday.
Washington placed 10th in the Troy Invitational at Woods Fort Golf Course Thursday with a score of 420. Union placed 13th at 477.
“Overall we had a long day on the course playing in our first 18-hole tournament of the year,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said.
“I think it went well,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “The girls really hung in there and worked on things we have been talking about at practice. We have really been trying to limit three- and four-putts and taking our time on the greens, which I think we did. We have not been on the course a whole lot, so I thought our course management and understanding the rules in various situations was good even though we haven’t had much experience yet.”
Timberland won the event with a team score of 364. Holt was next at 272, two strokes in front of Francis Howell.
Rounding out the top five were Wentzville Liberty at 378 and Centralia at 403.
Troy was next at 403. Ft. Zumwalt South carded 414, Ft. Zumwalt North shot 415, and Francis Howell Central had 419.
Finishing between Washington and Union were Ft. Zumwalt West at 427 and Francis Howell North at 433.
A total of 17 schools had enough golfers for team scores.
The overall medalist was Centralia’s ReaLee Smith with a score of 84, 12 strokes over par. Francis Howell’s Jordyn Campbell was next at 85. Timberland’s Lauren Meindl, Holt’s Viviana Boix and North Point’s Grace Rogers tied for third at 86.
Washington’s Molly Buschmann was the top area finisher, shooting 100 to tie for 24th.
“Molly Buschmann was a bright spot for us shooting a 100,” Fischer said. “She was able to minimize a few holes that could have been a lot worse for her throughout her day. Molly was also able to par five or six holes and birdie one in her round as well.”
Emily Molitor and Isabella Fitzgerald of the Lady Jays both shot 104, tying for 28th.
“Isabella and Emily also played well in spurts throughout their day, but they were not able to keep some of the bigger scores off their scorecard,” Fischer said.
Union’s top golfer was Skylar Traffas, who shot 112 to tie for 40th alongside Washington’s Kyla Engemann.
Ella Martin, of Washington, tied for 45th with a 115 round.
Union’s Alisha Skiles was 51st with a 117 score.
Union’s Hannah Gillison carded 123 to place 59th, and her teammate Natalie Miner was next at 125.
Union’s Kylee Mobley shot 134 to finish 65th.
“We had a long week playing four days in a row, and I am proud how the girls handled most the week mentally,” Fischer said. “When we struggled, the main issue we had was not being able to mentally recover quick enough from the previous shot.”