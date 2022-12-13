Unbeaten they remain.
The Washington wrestling Lady Jays improved to 6-0 in duals competition Wednesday, winning at Sullivan, 72-12.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Periods of rain. High 53F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 48F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 12:51 pm
Unbeaten they remain.
The Washington wrestling Lady Jays improved to 6-0 in duals competition Wednesday, winning at Sullivan, 72-12.
Sullivan fielded a limited lineup with six wrestlers at eight open weights. Nine matches resulted in forfeits, eight for Washington and one for Sullivan.
“Even though Sullivan struggled to field a squad to put out there against us we did our job,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We don’t worry about anything or anyone other than ourselves and our goals. We plan to show up, make weight and put our best effort out on the mat and we did that once again.”
In contested matches, Washington was the winner four out of the five times:
• 125 pounds — Washington’s Kendra Bliss pinned Karen Dietzler (0:59).
• 130 pounds — Washington’s Stella Secor pinned Jade Studdard (5:03).
• 135 pounds — Washington’s Annelise Obermark pinned Sadie Altimus (0:47).
• 145 pounds — Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson pinned Kristin Sprung (4:16).
• 155 pounds — Washington’s Maggie Ortmann pinned Maria Schatzle (1:39).
Lindsey Mueller (100), Nina Zimmermann (105), Keira Soos (110), Julia Donnelly (115), Ava Griffey (120), Bri James (140), Loren Thurmon (170) and Paytin Welsh (190) were all unopposed for the Lady Jays.
Reya Bristow (235) took the free six points for Sullivan in Washington’s lone open weight.
The Lady Jays are competing Friday at the Union Tournament, starting at 4:15 p.m.
Washington will wrestle a home Gateway Athletic Conference Central dual Wednesday against Ft. Zumwalt South at 5 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.