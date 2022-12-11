The Lady Jays cruised to a 5-0 duals record Tuesday by adding two more victories in Farmington.
Washington defeated the host team, 72-6, as well as Poplar Bluff, 60-18, in the tri-meet.
“The girls did what the girls have done for quite a while now,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “They show up, make weight and win a dual.”
Farmington
The Lady Jays recorded four wins by pin and eight by forfeit against the meet hosts.
At 110 pounds, Keira Soos pinned Ashlyn Robinson (1:11).
Julia Donnelly (115 pounds) pinned Olivia Corcoran in 47 seconds.
Ava Griffey won the 120 pound match by pin against Kaylee Smith (0:39).
Washington’s fourth and final pin came at 155 pounds as Maggie Ortmann defeated Caraline Klump in 1:25.
Lindsey Mueller (100), Nina Zimmermann (105), Kendra Bliss (125), Stella Secor (130), Annelise Obermark (135), Kristin Sprung (145), CJ Trevino (190) and Paytin Welsh (235) were all unopposed for the Lady Jays.
Farmington’s lone win came by pin at 140 pounds as Marissa Wallace defeated Bri James in 2:51.
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 170 pounds.
Poplar Bluff
The Lady Jays again gained eight wins by forfeit against Poplar Bluff, adding two victories by pin.
Secor scored the first pin for Washington in the 130-pound match against Morgan Cisne in 28 seconds.
Ortmann then pinned Kylee Hayman (5:10) in the 155-pound bout.
Mueller (100), Zimmermann (105), Donnelly (115), Griffey (120), Bliss (125), Obermark (135), Sprung (145) and Welsh (235) each gained six points by forfeit.
For Farmington, Kayleigh Dazey (110) scored the first points by pinning Soos (0:42).
Madison Hayman (140) pushed Farmington’s score to 12 with a pin of James (3:00).
Zoe Freeman (190) closed out Farmington’s scoring by pinning Trevino (0:49).
A double forfeit was recorded at 170 pounds.
Washington defeated Sullivan Wednesday in another dual match.
The Lady Jays are competing at the Union Tournament Friday. That tournament is expected to start at 4:15 p.m.
