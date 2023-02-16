For the third year in a row, the Lady Jays sit atop a girls wrestling district.
Washington earned 156.5 team points Friday and Saturday to win the Class 2 District 1 title at Northwest in Cedar Hill.
“You can never be too disappointed when you win your third consecutive district title,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “I think we were in a pretty tough district with Marquette, Lafayette and Northwest and we were still able to win it, so we are very proud of our girls. I still don’t think we have wrestled our best yet though. So that may be a good thing or a bad thing.”
Marquette finished as the runner-up in the district with 143.5 points. Lafayette ranked third at 127, followed by Rolla (125) and Northwest (122) to round out the top five.
The Lady Jays will send seven wrestlers on to the Class 2 state tournament Feb. 24-25 in Columbia. This is the first year girls wrestling has been divided into two classes.
The list of Washington’s state qualifiers is headlined by two district champions, 110-pound senior Julia Donnelly and 125-pound junior Kendra Bliss.
Senior Nina Zimmermann and junior Annelise Obermark placed second in the 105- and 135-pound divisions, respectively.
Junior Ava Griffey (120) and sophomore Maggie Ortmann (155) both placed third in the district.
Sophomore Kristin Sprung (145) finished fourth.
“I really think we left a few wins out there and should be taking more, but that is how this time of year always goes,” Ohm said. “Regardless of how they finished, our qualifiers are not satisfied with their performance and they will be back to work on Monday. We don’t train to peak for districts, we expect to qualify everyone so our best wrestling is still yet to come and that is how we train.”
Donnelly aced her division with three wins by pin over Eureka’s Amara Vanderhoof (1:12), Lindbergh’s Natalie ford (1:27) and Seckman’s Kaylee Horman (4:37).
Bliss earned abrupt finishes in her first two matches, pinning Eureka’s Mira Richardson (0:22) and Lindbergh’s Leila Hobson (2:55). In her finals match, she went the distance with Lafayette’s Toby Goertz for a 4-2 decision victory.
Zimmermann pinned Farmington’s Ashley Robinson (1:05) and then earned a 15-0 technical fall over Rolla’s Kiara Sederberg in the semifinals (4:53).
Seckman’s Andrea Karagiannis was able to hold off Zimmermann for a 4-2 decision in the medal round.
Obermark started with three pins of Parkway West’s Kara Simpson (0:37), Rolla’s Kylie Hawkins (0:33) and Jackson’s Kassie Hodges (0:57).
In the finals, Parkway South’s Janiah Jones was able to pin Obermark in 3:37.
Griffey won her first bout with a pin of Rolla’s Gracie Clayton in 1:23. She then fell to Jackson’s Mallorie Metzger (3:09) in the semifinals.
Griffey came back to win the bubble round over Parkway South’s Kadance Coffin in 2:11. She then pinned Clayton in a rematch for third place in 2:16.
Ortmann pinned Lafayette’s Paiten Gastreich-Hurst (1:19) in her first matchup, but was pinned by Eureka’s Florida Niyoksuenga (3:13) in the semifinals.
In the bubble round, Ortmann advanced with a pin of Northwest’s Lily Mouser (2:35). She then made short work of Rolla’s Ryan Garthoeffner (0:14) in the third-place match.
Sprung started the tournament on the wrong foot with a loss to Marquette’s Akayla Hunt (4:05). However, she battled back through the consolation bracket with pins of Seckman’s Summer Hohman (3:43) and Webster Groves’ Isabel DuVall (2:23).
Farmington’s Caraline Krump pinned Sprung in the third-place match in 0:32.
Lindsey Mueller (100), Stella Secor (130) and Loren Thurmon (170) each saw their tournament and their season end in the bubble round.
Mueller fell to Mehlville’s Anna Valleroy in the quarterfinals (0:55) before coming back to pin Marquette’s Prarie Fleming (1:27).
Seckman’s Emma Donze won the bubble matchup with Mueller by a 1-0 decision.
Secor opened with a loss to Northwest’s Madyson Thomas (1:34), which she followed up with a win over Mehlville’s Bella Ordaz (3:56).
Lafayette’s Maddie Johnson earned the bubble win over Secor in 1:37.
Thurmon won her opening match against Northwest’s Ava Arenz (1:07), but fell to Marquette’s Ali Haiser (0:58) in the semifinals.
Cape Girardeau Central’s Niah Hopkins advanced over Thurmon in 3:56.
Bri James (140) needed one more win to get to the bubble round. She scored a pin of Lindbergh’s Nia Perniciaro (2:29) between losses to Northwest’s Yuridia Fajardo (3:00) and Poplar Bluff’s Madison Hayman (2:15).
Keira Soos (115) and CJ Trevino (190) both exited after two matches.
Soos was pinned by Jackson’s Grace Metzger (0:34) and Oakville’s Jenna Voyles.
Trevino fell to Webster Groves’ Shyla Reid (0:19) and Eureka’s Ardynn Trower (0:50).
The season records going into the state tournament for Washington’s qualifiers are as follows: Zimmermann (44-7), Donnelly (30-3), Griffey (39-8), Bliss (45-3), Obermark (41-7), Sprung (27-22) and Ortmann (36-13).