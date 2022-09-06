Washington made it a successful start to GAC Central play Thursday at Blue Jay Gym.
The Lady Jays (2-2, 1-0) swept visiting Holt (0-2, 0-1), 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Washington made it a successful start to GAC Central play Thursday at Blue Jay Gym.
The Lady Jays (2-2, 1-0) swept visiting Holt (0-2, 0-1), 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.
“Both teams got off to a slow start, but we got into a nice groove,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “We definitely still have skills to improve on, but I have been happy with our improvement so far this season.”
Senior Jessie Tovo was responsible for one quarter of the Washington kills on the night, ending with seven terminations.
Tovo served five aces and added 11 digs, one block and one assist.
Chloe Holtmeyer notched six kills along with three digs and two blocks.
Alexis Barks posted five kills, three blocks and two digs.
Jillian Huellinghoff ended with five kills, two digs and one block.
Jora Weaver terminated four kills and made three blocks.
Taylor Hoelscher recorded one kill, one ace and nine digs.
“We have a well balanced attack with Chloe Holtmeyer, Jessie Tovo, Jillian Huellinghoff, and Jora Weaver all getting five or more kills,” Moritz said.
Abigail Gilliatt finished with 19 assists, five digs and two blocks.
Olivia Zastrow added four assists and four digs.
Gracie Meyer picked up a team-leading 15 digs.
Sydney Harbath finished with one dig.
Washington remains home after the holiday weekend, hosting Pacific Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.