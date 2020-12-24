The Washington swimming Lady Jays improved to 2-1 in duals meets on the season Friday.
Washington scored an even 100 points to record the win against visiting St. Charles West at the Four Rivers Area YMCA.
Individual results from the meet were not available at print deadline.
The meet was the second one of a Friday doubleheader at the Four Rivers Area YMCA. The other Washington team, St. Francis Borgia Regional, defeated Farmington in the earlier event.
Washington was scheduled to swim at Oakville Tuesday to conclude the 2020 portion of the schedule.
The Lady Jays next will be in action Jan. 11 in a three-school meet at Incarnate Word Academy along with Ft. Zumwalt West.