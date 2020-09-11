The Lady Jays have their second dual win of the young season.
Washington won at Warrenton Thursday, outshooting the Lady Warriors, 194-214.
For the third meet in a row, senior Mia Lanemann took medalist honors with her round of 45.
Teammate Isabella Fitzgerald was just two strokes behind at 47.
Grace Bryson shot a 50; Kyla Engemann 52; Emily Molitor 53; and Molly Buschmann 57.
“From one through six, all of our kids played a little better than the day before,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We were able to get Molly Buschmann on the course for her first match and she handled it really well. If she keeps working she will be a good one before she graduates. I was proud of the effort and attitude from the other five after a long week of golf.”
The Lady Jays returned to action Tuesday, hosting the sixth annual Washington Tournament. The team’s next meet is a home dual with Winfield Thursday at 3:30 p.m.