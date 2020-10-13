Washington’s Lady Jays golfers ended the regular season with a win.
The Lady Jays shot a team score of 194 to top Lutheran South (210) in the final dual meet of the season Thursday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
“Overall we had some kids shoot their best scores of the year, and some kids struggle a little bit,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “It was our seniors’ last time playing on Wolf Hollow as a group, so in the end it was a little bittersweet for them all. We have a few things each to work on individually before districts on Monday, but I know the girls can gain some confidence going into districts.”
Jordan Braunschweig of Lutheran South took individual medalist honors with her round of 47.
Grace Bryson and Emily Molitor led the Lady Jays, both with a round of 48.
Mia Lanemann and Kyla Engemann were each one stroke behind with 49.
Also golfing for Washington were Isabella Fitzgerald (51), Joie Heien (52), Molly Buschmann (55) and Grace Landwehr (66).
Next up for the Lady Jays is the Class 3 District 2 meet Monday at Jefferson City Country Club, starting at 9 a.m.